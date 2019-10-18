With Japan introducing tougher rules on foreign investment in stocks related to national security, market players have complained that the planned rules could serve as an impediment to investment. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Economy

Japan's Cabinet approves tougher rules on foreigners owning stocks tied to national security

Bloomberg

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet on Friday approved draft legislation to impose tougher rules on foreign investment in stocks related to national security despite opposition from market participants.

The planned rules will require overseas investors to report in advance when they plan to buy more than 1 percent of shares in companies related to Japan’s national security, compared with the current 10 percent threshold, according to the finance ministry. The government aims to gain passage of the revised bill outlining the rules during the current parliamentary session.

To reduce the potential negative impact of the rules, the government plans to exempt foreign investors from reporting in advance provided they have no intention of influencing corporate decisions.

Some market participants have complained that the planned rules could serve as an impediment to investment. They have also criticized the lack of clarity on how, if enforced, the new rules will be implemented and which investments would be subject to exemptions.

“The implementation of the new regulation as currently proposed could have a substantial negative impact on the Japanese stock market,” Goldman strategists including Kathy Matsui, a renowned voice in Japan’s markets, wrote in an Oct. 16 note. “There is a risk that the new regulations could deter foreign investor participation, causing a decline in market liquidity.”

Under the new rule, foreign investors, who account for about 70 percent of the local stock-trading volumes, will face the “additional burden of time, expenses and legal risks,” the Goldman strategists said. This, in turn, would raise the risk premium of investing in Japan, they said.

“The most critical issue in our view will be what exemptions are ultimately made,” according to Goldman. While portfolio investments will not be subject to the stricter rules, the exact definition of what would fall into that category “remains unclear,” the analysts said.

The Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday that the government plans to exclude asset-management companies, including hedge funds, from the rule. The newspaper didn’t cite any sourcing.

The U.S. bank isn’t alone in warning that the move could undermine Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to promote investment from abroad and shareholder engagement. Abe’s administration introduced the stewardship code in 2014 followed by the corporate governance code in 2015.

“There is a significant risk that Japan’s inward FDI (foreign direct investment) could decline,” the Goldman team wrote. “Not only would this impede firms’ ability to raise capital, but this could also undermine seven years of positive momentum in market reforms.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

This image shows the process to withdraw cash from cash registers in retail shops via a smartphone application offered by Singaporean fintech startup Socash Pte. Ltd.
JCB and Singapore's Socash to tie up for cardless cash advance service in Southeast Asia
Major Japanese credit card issuer JCB Co. will partner with Singaporean fintech startup Socash Pte. Ltd. to launch its first cardless cash advance service in Southeast Asia after spring 2020. Th...
The WeWork logo is displayed outside of a co-working space in New York City in January.
Google snubs WeWork and signs Toronto lease with co-working rival IWG
Google has walked away from a potential Toronto lease with WeWork after months of negotiations, agreeing to take space from rival co-working firm IWG PLC instead, according to people familiar wi...
Juul-brand vape cartridges are pictured for sale at a shop in Atlanta in September.
Juul halts U.S. sales of many flavored nicotine liquids
E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. said Thursday it will completely halt U.S. sales of all flavors except tobacco, mint and menthol, as the company faces heightened scrutiny from regulators, lawma...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

With Japan introducing tougher rules on foreign investment in stocks related to national security, market players have complained that the planned rules could serve as an impediment to investment. | BLOOMBERG

, ,