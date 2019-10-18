U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosiaddresses the audience during the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) 2019 Women's Leadership Forum in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

U.S. Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer call accord with Turkey to pause Syria assault a 'sham'

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called an agreement between the United States and Turkey on a pause in Ankara’s offensive in northeastern Syria a “sham.”

The agreement “seriously undermines the credibility of America’s foreign policy and sends a dangerous message to our allies and adversaries alike that our word cannot be trusted. President Erdogan has given up nothing, and President Trump has given him everything,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement.

Congress’s top Democrats said the House of Representatives would vote on a bipartisan sanctions package against Turkey next week.

