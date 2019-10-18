World / Social Issues

Italy retrieves seven bodies from Oct. 7 migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa

Reuters

LAMPEDUSA, ITALY – Italy has recovered the bodies of a child and six other people from the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, more than a week after a crowded migrant boat capsized off the coast of the island of Lampedusa.

Men from the Italian coast guard, dressed in white suits and wearing masks over their faces, carried the bodies on to the dock of the island’s small port in black bags on Thursday. Wooden coffins were laid on the port side.

On the day of the shipwreck, Oct. 7, the bodies of 13 women were recovered and the coast guard said 13 men and women had survived the sinking of the boat.

The boat, which appeared to have started its trip in Libya and stopped in neighboring Tunisia, was carrying more than 50 people at the time of the disaster.

Most of the passengers came from Tunisia or sub-Saharan Africa. None was wearing a life-jacket.

The bodies were retrieved by a team of 29 scuba divers off the island at a depth of 60 meters “in a rather complex operation,”prosecutors said.

After the shipwreck, prosecutors in the southern city of Agrigento opened an investigation, with proceedings against persons unknown, authorities said on Thursday.

The migrants coming to Europe in recent years have mainly been fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Official statistics show more than 800 migrants have arrived in Italy over the past two weeks compared with 1,007 for the whole of October last year. A further 176 disembarked on Wednesday after arriving in the charity ship Ocean Viking.

Dozens of migrants have also been killed trying to make the crossing in recent months.

Confirmed deaths on the three main Mediterranean Sea migratory routes in the first nine months of the year were 994, figures released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed.

The number is the lowest recorded since 2014. It is not because of an improvement in safety conditions but is linked to the reduction in the number of people attempting to cross, the IOM said.

Interior ministers from five European Union countries, including Italy, said last month they had agreed on a new scheme to distribute migrants saved from the Mediterranean under a deal aimed at relieving the pressure on southern EU states.

Italy and neighboring Malta have long complained that they have been left alone to deal with the hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the Mediterranean in recent years looking for a better life in Europe.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attend a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara Thursday.
Mike Pence announces cease-fire deal with Erdogan to halt Turkey's Syria offensive after 200,000 ...
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday he had reached a deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a cease-fire in northern Syria to end an eight-day-old Turkish offensive agains...
Image Not Available
Mexico flies 300 Indian migrants to New Delhi in 'unprecedented' mass deportation
Mexico has deported over 300 Indian nationals to New Delhi, the National Migration Institute (INM) said late on Wednesday, in what it described as an unprecedented transatlantic deportation. The...
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney answers questions from reporters during a news briefing at the White House in Washington Thursday.
White House admits quid pro quo, says request for 2016 election probe a factor in frozen Ukraine aid
A top White House official on Thursday acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trump held back military aid for Ukraine earlier this year in part to pressure Kiev to look into allegations about the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Emergency services wait to carry bodies from a migrant shipwreck that took place on Oct. 7 back to the island of Lampedusa, Italy, Thursday. | REUTERS Coffins are seen as emergency services carry bodies from a migrant shipwreck that took place on Oct. 7 back to the island of Lampedusa, Italy, Thursday. | REUTERS This photo grab from video taken by the Guardia Costiera Italiana, the Italian Coast Guards, on Tuesday and handed out Wednesday shows the shipwreck of a boat that was packed with around 50 migrants, that capsized on Oct. 7 off Italy's island of Lampedusa, resulting in the drownings of at least 13 women, some of them pregnant. | GUARDIA COSTIERA ITALIANA / ITALIAN COAST GUARDS / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,