Three months after Kyoto Animation attack, arrest of suspect not yet in sight

The suspect in the deadly arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co. has yet to recover enough to be arrested even three months after the incident, investigative sources said Thursday.

The suspect, Shinji Aoba, 41, suffered severe burns in the July 18 attack on the major anime production company’s No. 1 studio Kyoto’s Fushimi Ward, in which dozens of people were killed and injured in the flames, including prominent directors and leading animators.

Aoba was sent to a hospital in the city after the incident and later transferred to another hospital in Osaka Prefecture, repeatedly undergoing skin grafts and other surgeries at an intensive care unit.

Recovering gradually to a stable condition, he is now able to hold short conversations, sit up in the bed with support and sit in a wheelchair, the sources said.

The Kyoto Prefectural Police headquarters has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Aoba on charges which include murdering 36 people and attempting to kill 34 others.

The police cannot serve the arrest warrant until a doctor judges that he has recovered enough to be put into custody.

As statements made by a suspect during police questioning at hospital may not be accepted by court as evidence, the police are carefully examining the idea of interviewing Aoba before arresting him, the sources said.