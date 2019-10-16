World / Science & Health

Scientists resurrect 50,000-year-old gene sequence, find how deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Reuters

LONDON – Scientists who resurrected a 50,000-year-old gene sequence have analyzed it to figure out how the world’s deadliest malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans — giving insight into the origins of one of human history’s biggest killers.

The researchers said their work also deepens understanding of a process known as zoonosis — when a pathogen that can infect animals acquires genetic changes enabling it to infect humans — as has been the case with diseases such as flu and Ebola.

In the case of the most deadly form of the malaria parasite, Plasmodium falciparum, this analysis found that it gained its ability to infect human blood cells from a section of DNA that had transferred from a gorilla parasite.

By analyzing the crucial DNA sequence, the researchers found it included a gene that produces a protein called RH5, which binds to a protein receptor in human red blood cells.

“The fact that this ancestral RH5 protein was able to bind to red blood cell receptor(s) … from both humans and gorillas immediately provided a molecular explanation for how P. falciparum evolved to infect humans,” said Francis Galaway, who co-led the research team from Britain’s Wellcome Sanger Institute and France’s Montpelier University.

Malaria is spread by mosquitoes and infects around 216 million people a year worldwide, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data. The disease kills more than 400,000 people a year, the vast majority of them babies and children in the poorest parts of Africa.

“In the history of mankind, it’s been estimated that malaria has been responsible for more human deaths than any other disease,” said Gavin Wright, who co-led the work.

“So it is both important and fascinating to understand the molecular pathways that enabled this deadly parasite to infect humans.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Fort Worth Police interim Chief Ed Kraus responds to questions during a news conference at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday.
'Absolutely no excuse' for cop's killing of woman in her home: Forth Worth police chief
Fort Worth's police chief reiterated Tuesday that a white officer's killing of a black woman in her home was inexcusable, as an arrest warrant was released quoting the victim's 8-year-old nephew as...
A two-color composite image shows comet 2I/Borisov captured by the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii in September. This image was taken with eight 60-second exposures, four in green and four in red bands, in this handout obtained Monday.
Interstellar interloper is a comet resembling those in our solar system
The second interstellar object ever spotted passing through the solar system is a comet that appears quite like those formed in our neighborhood of the cosmos, providing fresh evidence that other p...
Firefighters search for people who are trapped after a building collapsed in Fortaleza, Ceara state, Brazil, Tuesday. The seven-story building collapsed, killing at least one person. City authorities said several others are under the debris, and some are communicating with relatives and rescue teams by telephone.
Seven-story building collapses in Brazil; one dead, others trapped
A seven-story building collapsed Tuesday in an upscale part of the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, killing one person and leaving others trapped with some communicating with family members by cellphon...

, , , , , , ,