Signs promoting 5G wireless technology from Chinese technology firm Huawei are displayed at the PT Expo in Beijing last fall. The Federal Network Agency in Germany issued rules Tuesday releasing draft security guidelines for next generation 5G wireless networks that stop short of banning Huawei. | AP

Business

Huawei lashes out at Estonia for 'unfounded' security claims

AP

HELSINKI – Chinese telecom company Huawei on Tuesday criticized the Estonian government and media for spreading what it says are “arbitrary and unfounded” allegations about cybersecurity risks related to the company’s mobile phones.

Hong Yang, head of Huawei’s Baltic consumer business, said in a statement that the company “is always ready to defend its rights and interests in a situation where any party is spreading baseless rumors and malicious libel.”

He referred to an Estonian television program aired in September that discussed the issue in detail. In it, Foreign Trade and Technology Minister Kert Kingo spoke about alleged security risks with Huawei phones.

It later was reported that Kingo used a Huawei handset as a work phone, and her ministry announced Wednesday that it has now been replaced by an Apple iPhone.

“For Huawei, the security and privacy of our customers is of primary importance,” said Hong Yang. “We do not collect or share personal information with third parties without the user’s consent.”

He didn’t specify what kind of action the company was ready to take due to the allegations but referred to Estonia’s Baltic neighbor Lithuania where Huawei recently won a legal case against one of the country’s biggest newspapers, Lietuvos Rytas, for publishing “completely unfounded information that seriously damaged Huawei’s reputation.”

Estonian media reported in September that the small country, which is among Europe’s most wired and technologically advanced nations, is set to restrict the use of equipment and technology from Huawei in its government sector.

It cited security concerns and recommendations by the United States, a key NATO ally, as the main reasons for the decision.

Kingo is heading an expert group that started its work in June with the aim of setting policies and standards this year for the use of technology in Estonian government institutions.

Local news portal Delfi said in September that the group had already taken a clear position that Huawei should not be allowed to provide technology for 5G networks in Estonia.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Union members picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, last month. General Motors CEO Mary Barra joined negotiators at the bargaining table Tuesday, an indication that a deal may be near to end a monthlong strike by members of the United Auto Workers union that has paralyzed the company's factories.
GM and union close to deal to end month-long UAW strike after CEO Mary Barra joins talks: sources
General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers union were near a deal on Tuesday to end a 30-day strike that has cost the automaker about $2 billion after Chief Executive Mary Barra and President M...
The logo of U.S. manufacturer Pratt & Whitney is seen at the Singapore Airshow in 2016.
New Pratt & Whitney engine checks ordered after Swiss A220 diverts to Paris, fleet gets grounded
Pratt & Whitney recommended checks on engines on Airbus A220 aircraft and some Embraer jets after a Geneva-bound Swiss jet diverted to Paris with an engine problem, prompting the grounding of t...
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a "Keep America Great" rally at Sudduth Coliseum at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana., Friday. Trump authorized sanctions against Turkish leaders.
Trump's sanctions won't bite a vulnerable Turkish economy, called 'window dressing'
The sanctions the U.S. announced against Turkey this week over its offensive in Syria fall well short of doing serious damage to an economy still healing from a recession and currency collapse. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Signs promoting 5G wireless technology from Chinese technology firm Huawei are displayed at the PT Expo in Beijing last fall. The Federal Network Agency in Germany issued rules Tuesday releasing draft security guidelines for next generation 5G wireless networks that stop short of banning Huawei. | AP

, , , , ,