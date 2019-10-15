Mos Food to help Vietnamese obtain Japanese visa

Mos Food Services Inc. said Tuesday that it will begin a program in 2020 to help Vietnamese acquire a Japanese visa for foreign workers with designated skills.

The Tokyo-based hamburger chain operator will partner with the national Danang Vocational Tourism College to train some 350 students over four years to hire as Mos Food staff in Japan under the new visa system introduced in April.

The program will also include Japanese-language courses to obtain the new skills-based visa under the restaurant industry category.

The program will be offered to students wishing to work in Japan. Graduates will be employed for up to five years at Mos Burger restaurants and other stores operated by the company under the same conditions as Japanese full-time regular employees.

Mos Food plans to expand into the Vietnamese market in 2020. Program alumni who have worked in Japan may be offered continued employment at Vietnamese outlets.

The company hopes to implement similar programs in other Asian countries.

“Vietnam is a young and energetic country,” Chairman Atsushi Sakurada told a news conference. “I hope that (the program) not only helps us secure human resources but also leads to growth for Vietnamese people.”