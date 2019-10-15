'Where's the wagyu?' Return gifts full of fat draw donor complaints

Wagyu full of fat sent as gifts in return for tax-deductible donations to some municipalities has drawn donor complaints.

The town of Misato, Miyazaki Prefecture, and the city of Ichikikushikino, Kagoshima Prefecture, apologized to those who made donations under the furusato nōzei (hometown tax donation) program over the beef in question.

Misato, which made 800 grams of sliced Miyazaki kuroge (Japanese black cattle) wagyu available as a gift to those who donated ¥10,000 or more to the town, came under fire after a man said on Twitter on Oct. 5 that most of what he got was fat and posted a photo of it.

The town offered an apology on its website. A company processing and selling meat in the prefecture’s capital sent the beef to 40 donors after July, according to the town.

Citing the company’s lax quality management, Misato removed the beef from the list of return gifts from which donors can choose. It plans to send replacements to donors who want the beef to be exchanged.

Ichikikushikino received more than 100 complaints over one kilogram of sliced Kagoshima kuroge wagyu as a return gift in the year through March. Donors complained about the beef containing too much fat and delayed shipments.

The beef was handled by a meat-selling company in Kagoshima’s capital, the city said.

A surge in the number of requests for the beef gift since early October last year caused the city to stop taking requests for the item. The meat company said it was not able to handle the amount of orders, which was beyond what it had anticipated.

The city in response took measures such as sending replacements for the beef in question.

Ichikikushikino apologized to the donors and pledged to improve its oversight in collaboration with the company.