Japan's government adopts bill ratifying U.S. trade deal

The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted a bill to ratify a newly signed trade deal with the United States.

The bill, adopted at a Cabinet meeting, is slated to be submitted for approval at the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet.

The two countries seek to put the trade pact, signed last week, into force on Jan. 1 next year. U.S. President Donald Trump has said the deal does not require congressional approval.

Under the new deal, Japan will open its market for agricultural products such as beef and pork to levels on a par with those it promised under the Trans-Pacific Partnership multilateral free trade pact.

The United States will remove or reduce its tariffs on imports of Japanese industrial goods such as machinery. But Washington will stop short of abolishing tariffs on automobiles and auto parts from Japan, with the two sides holding further negotiations on them.

Japan’s Cabinet also adopted a bill to ratify a digital trade agreement with the United States. The deal bans the two governments from requesting companies disclose underlying technologies, including those related to software, in order to promote digital industry in the two countries.