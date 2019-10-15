Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura speaks to reporters after the Aichi Triennale 2019 art festival came to a close on Monday. | KYODO

National

Aichi art festival featuring controversial 'comfort women' statue wraps up

JIJI, Staff Report

NAGOYA – The Aichi Triennale 2019 art festival, which included a controversial exhibition featuring a statue of a girl symbolizing the so-called comfort women, came to a close Monday.

As the 75-day festival in Aichi Prefecture ended, Gov. Hideaki Omura, head of the event’s organizing committee, told reporters that there were many things that should be regretted, adding that he will look back and reflect on the lessons learned to better prepare for future projects.

Daisuke Tsuda, artistic director of the festival, said that although the cancellation of the exhibition set a bad precedent, he is glad that the exhibition was reopened.

The “After ‘Freedom of Expression?'” exhibition was suspended soon after the event opened on Aug. 1 as its content, including the comfort women statue, faced a storm of protest.

The term “comfort women” is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The prefectural government reopened the exhibition in early October.

On Monday, the last day, many people from both within and outside the prefecture, came to the event. There was no major problems or trouble on the final day, according to the organizing committee.

More than 650,000 attended the art festival, a record high for the triennial event, according to informed sources.

On Monday, about 220 people selected by lottery were able to see the controversial exhibition.

“I’m really glad that I can get to see the exhibition today as when I came here before I visited on the day when the event was canceled,” a 30-year-old woman from Kyoto Prefecture said. “There were art works that left me feeling uneasy, but it was wrong to cancel the project itself.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kazuo Saito (right) and his wife, Sumiko, clean up their home in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday after Typhoon Hagibis flooded the area.
Typhoon Hagibis victims felt the worst had passed — then the flooding began
After the worst of Typhoon Hagibis passed over this city northwest of Tokyo on Saturday night, Kazuo Saito made sure there was no water outside his house and went to bed. He woke up a few times ...
Apples caked in mud are seen scattered on the ground in the city of Nagano on Tuesday, after Typhoon Hagibis flooded the area and many other parts of Japan over the weekend.
Typhoon Hagibis death toll rises to at least 64 as rescuers in race against the clock to find sur...
Japanese rescuers on Tuesday raced against the clock to save more than a dozen people still missing after a catastrophic typhoon paralyzed Tokyo and spurred widespread flooding across the nation...
This aerial photo shows the Hoyasu district in the city of Nagano on Monday after the nearby Chikuma River flooded on Sunday morning due to heavy rain during the passage Typhoon Hagibis.
Latest tally puts death toll in wake of Typhoon Hagibis at 56
The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis rose to 56 on Monday as search-and-rescue teams continued to operate in flood- and landslide-hit areas of central and eastern Japan. Another 16 people are mis...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura speaks to reporters after the Aichi Triennale 2019 art festival came to a close on Monday. | KYODO

, , , ,