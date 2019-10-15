Mourners attend a funeral for Kurdish political leader Hevrin Khalaf and others, including civilians and Kurdish fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, known as al-Malikiyah in Arabic, on Sunday. Pro-Ankara fighters taking part in a Turkish offensive on Kurdish-held border towns in northeastern Syria "executed" at least nine civilians including a female politician on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

U.S. condemns executions by Turkish-allied Syria groups in Kurd region American forces vacated

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The United States said Monday it was appalled and seeking more information after accounts that pro-Turkish fighters in Syria have summarily executed civilians including a female Kurdish politician.

The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces said that at least nine civilians were “executed” as part of Turkey’s invasion that it launched Wednesday against the former US allies.

Among them was 35-year-old Hevrin Khalaf, the secretary-general of the Future Syria Party, who according to the forces was taken out of her car and killed by Turkish-allied Syrian forces.

“We find these reports to be extremely troubling, reflecting the overall destabilization of northeast Syria since the commencement of hostilities,” a U.S. State Department official said.

“We condemn in the strongest of terms any mistreatment and extrajudicial execution of civilians or prisoners, and are looking further into these circumstances,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, in an interview Sunday on CBS, said that a grisly video purportedly of Khalaf’s killing could not be confirmed but, if true, the killings of civilians “would be war crimes.”

The Syrian Democratic Forces spearheaded the fight against the Islamic State group in alliance with the United States.

But Turkey links them to Kurdish separatists at home and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the operation after speaking to President Donald Trump, who pulled out U.S. troops who served as a buffer.

The State Department official said that the United States on Sunday also pulled out of Syria civilian officers who were working on stabilization.

Trump says that the United States no longer has a need a presence in Syria after fighting the Islamic State group and should instead focus at home.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat, pointed to Khalaf’s killing as she denounced Trump as a “dangerous man” and, echoing retired U.S. Gen. John Allen, said he had “blood on his hands.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Displaced Syrians sit in the back of a truck as Arab and Kurdish civilians flee amid Turkey's military assault on Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria, in the town of Tal Tamr in the countryside of Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province Friday.
Turkish forces in Syria have displaced 160,000 civilians, may trigger 'unintended release' of Isl...
The Turkish military offensive in Syria has displaced at least 160,000 civilians, the U.N. secretary general said Monday in a statement urging an "immediate de-escalation." Secretary-General Ant...
Image Not Available
Air pollution linked to 'missed' miscarriages in China: study
Exposure to airborne pollutants increases the risk of "missed" miscarriages in which a fetus dies without a pregnant woman experiencing any noticeable symptoms, researchers said Monday. Previous...
The leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, reacts after the first exit polls during the party's electoral evening in Warsaw Sunday. Poland's governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party won the general election, expanding its majority.
Populists win in Poland polls raises fears of new EU tensions
Poland's governing right-wing populist party won a weekend election, full official results showed on Monday, retaining a parliamentary majority that could allow it to pursue a judicial reform agend...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mourners attend a funeral for Kurdish political leader Hevrin Khalaf and others, including civilians and Kurdish fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, known as al-Malikiyah in Arabic, on Sunday. Pro-Ankara fighters taking part in a Turkish offensive on Kurdish-held border towns in northeastern Syria "executed" at least nine civilians including a female politician on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,