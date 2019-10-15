Men and boys are pictured after being rescued by police in Sabon Garin, in the Daura local government area of Katsina state, Nigeria, Monday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Nigerian police rescue 67 from 'inhuman' conditions at Islamic 'school'

Reuters

MAIDUGURI, NIGERIA – Police in northern Nigeria rescued nearly 70 men and boys from a second purported Islamic school where they were shackled and subjected to “inhuman and degrading treatments.”

The raid in Katsina, the northwestern home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, came less a month after about 300 men and boys were freed from another supposed Islamic school in neighboring Kaduna state where they were allegedly tortured and sexually abused.

“In the course of investigation, sixty-seven persons from the ages of 7 to 40 years were found shackled with chains,” Katsina police spokesman Sansei Bubal said in a statement. “Victims were also found to have been subjected to various inhuman and degrading treatments.”

The raid occurred on Saturday in Sabot Gar, in the Laura local government area of Katsina state. Police issued a statement on Monday and said they were working to reunite the victims with their families.

Police arrested one man, 78-year-old Mal lam Bellow Abdullah Omar, for running what they called an “illegal detention/remand home.”

Law Muscat, a trader who lived near the center, told Reuters by phone that families sent unruly men and boys there believing it was an Islamic teaching facility that would straighten them out and teach them Islamic beliefs.

“The way he is treating the children is un-Islamic” he said. “We are not happy, they were treated illegally.”

Islamic schools, known as Almajiris, are common across the mostly Muslim north of Nigeria. Muslim Rights Concern (MURICES), a local organization, estimates about 10 million children attend them.

In June, President Buhari, himself a Muslim, said the government planned to ban the schools, but would not do so immediately. After the incident in Kaduna, the president issued a statement calling on traditional authorities to work with government to expose “unwanted cultural practices that amount to the abuse of children.”

Burial’s office declined to immediately comment on the Katsina raid, saying it would issue a statement after a full briefing from police.

“The command enjoins parents to desist from taking their children/wards to illegal, unauthorized or unapproved remand/rehabilitation centres,” the police statement said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Displaced Syrians sit in the back of a truck as Arab and Kurdish civilians flee amid Turkey's military assault on Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria, in the town of Tal Tamr in the countryside of Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province Friday.
Turkish forces in Syria have displaced 160,000 civilians, may trigger 'unintended release' of Isl...
The Turkish military offensive in Syria has displaced at least 160,000 civilians, the U.N. secretary general said Monday in a statement urging an "immediate de-escalation." Secretary-General Ant...
Mourners attend a funeral for Kurdish political leader Hevrin Khalaf and others, including civilians and Kurdish fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, known as al-Malikiyah in Arabic, on Sunday. Pro-Ankara fighters taking part in a Turkish offensive on Kurdish-held border towns in northeastern Syria "executed" at least nine civilians including a female politician on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
U.S. condemns executions by Turkish-allied Syria groups in Kurd region American forces vacated
The United States said Monday it was appalled and seeking more information after accounts that pro-Turkish fighters in Syria have summarily executed civilians including a female Kurdish politician....
Image Not Available
Air pollution linked to 'missed' miscarriages in China: study
Exposure to airborne pollutants increases the risk of "missed" miscarriages in which a fetus dies without a pregnant woman experiencing any noticeable symptoms, researchers said Monday. Previous...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Men and boys are pictured after being rescued by police in Sabon Garin, in the Daura local government area of Katsina state, Nigeria, Monday. | REUTERS

, , ,