People walk on the beach at New Brighton, northwest England, at sunset in April, with the Burbo Bank wind farm on the Irish Sea in the background. Figures released Monday showed that electricity produced from renewable sources exceeded that of electricity created from nonrenewables, for the first time ever. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Renewables overtake hydrocarbons in U.K. electricity generation: study

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – Renewable sources generated more of Britain’s electricity than fossil fuels for the first time last quarter, according to analysis by specialist website “Carbon Brief” published Monday.

“In the third quarter of 2019, the UK’s windfarms, solar panels, biomass and hydro plants generated more electricity than the combined output from power stations fired by coal, oil and gas,” said the website.

“During the three months of July, August and September, renewables generated an estimated total of 29.5 terawatt hours (TWh), compared with just 29.1TWh from fossil fuels,” it added.

It is the first time that renewables have outpaced hydrocarbons since the country’s first public electricity generating station opened in 1882.

Renewables accounted for less than 10 percent of the country’s total electricity generation at the turn of the decade, according to Carbon Brief.

The amount generated by renewables has since quadrupled, but gas remains the single biggest source of electricity production, accounting for 38 percent of the total over the three months, followed by nuclear power (21 percent) and wind (20 percent).

Formerly the lungs of British industry, coal now generates less than 1 percent of the country’s electricity needs, and is expected to be totally phased out by 2025.

Britain is looking to exploit offshore wind resources as it tries to achieve its target of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The government in August authorized the extension of a project to build the world’s largest wind farm in the North Sea, 90 km (56 miles) off the coast of Yorkshire (northern England).

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, who died after his motorbike was involved in an August accident in Britain with Anne Sacoolas, wife of an American diplomat, speaks at a news conference as she is joined by Dunn's father, Tim Dunn (center right), and other family members and supporters Monday in New York.
Parents of wrong-way traffic fatality urge U.S. diplomat's wife to return to U.K.'to present hers...
The parents of a motorcyclist killed in a traffic crash with an American diplomat's wife took their case directly to U.S. audiences Monday, holding a New York news conference at which they urged th...
Members of the nationalist movements light flares during a rally marking Defense of the Homeland Day in Kyiv Monday. Some 15,000 far-right and nationalist activists protested in the Ukrainian capital, chanting "Glory to Ukraine" and waving yellow and blue flags. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged participants to avoid violence and warned of potential "provocations" from those who want to stoke chaos.
Far-right groups protest Ukrainian president's peace plan, call it capitulation to Russia
Shooting off flares and shouting "glory to Ukraine," thousands of far-right and nationalist activists marched Monday through Kyiv, protesting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership and his l...
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters take pictures with mobile phones at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, Monday.
Turkey justifies Syria invasion by claiming right to self-defense under U.N. Charter
Turkey has justified its ongoing invasion of northeast Syria to the United Nations by saying it's exercising its right to self-defense under the U.N. Charter, according to a letter circulated Monda...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People walk on the beach at New Brighton, northwest England, at sunset in April, with the Burbo Bank wind farm on the Irish Sea in the background. Figures released Monday showed that electricity produced from renewable sources exceeded that of electricity created from nonrenewables, for the first time ever. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,