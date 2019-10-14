Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize for approach to alleviating global poverty

Abhijit Banerjee, an Indian-American economist, Esther Duflo of France and Michael Kremer, an American development economist, won the 2019 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for creating an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Monday.

“This year’s Laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty,” the academy said in statement.

The 9 million Swedish crown ($915,300) economics prize is a later addition to the five awards created in the will of industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel. It was established by the Swedish central bank and first awarded in 1969.

It is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.