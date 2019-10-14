Esther Duflo | AFP-JIJI

World

Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize for approach to alleviating global poverty

Reuters

STOCKHOLM – Abhijit Banerjee, an Indian-American economist, Esther Duflo of France and Michael Kremer, an American development economist, won the 2019 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for creating an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Monday.

“This year’s Laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty,” the academy said in statement.

The 9 million Swedish crown ($915,300) economics prize is a later addition to the five awards created in the will of industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel. It was established by the Swedish central bank and first awarded in 1969.

It is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A woman holds a pro-independence Catalan flag during a demonstration in Valencia on Oct. 9, when the day of the Valencian community was marked.
Spain jails nine Catalan leaders for up to 13 years over failed 2017 independence bid
Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine Catalan leaders to prison terms of between nine and 13 years for sedition for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid. The long-awaite...
A man walks along the side of the River Seine near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Wednesday.
Tons of fused scaffolding still a threat to Notre Dame's roof
Notre Dame Cathedral is still at risk from the 551 tons of scaffolding that fused above it during the searing blaze that destroyed the Paris monument's roof and towering spire six months ago.
Leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski (right) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki react after the first exit polls during the party's electoral evening in Warsaw Sunday. Poland's governing right-wing Law and Justice party won the general election, expanding its majority, according to an exit poll by the Ipsos institute.
Poland's ruling conservatives declare win in divided nation as foes slam party's control of state...
Poland's conservative ruling party Law and Justice won the most votes in a general election held Sunday in the deeply divided nation and appeared, according to an exit poll, to have secured a comfo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Esther Duflo | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,