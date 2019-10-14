Caroline Ghosn (left), daughter of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, and his wife, Carole, leave the Tokyo Detention House after visiting him at the Tokyo in March. | BLOOMBERG

Former Nissan CEO Ghosn's wife Carole criticizes France for failing to help husband more

Bloomberg

PARIS – Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s wife, Carole, expressed frustration that France has not done more to help her husband, who is also the former head of Renault SA, who’s still awaiting trial in Japan almost one year after his shock arrest on charges of financial misconduct.

In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, she said French President Emmanuel Macron has not answered her pleas for help.

“The silence from the Elysees Palace is deafening,” she said. “I thought France was a country that defended the presumption of innocence. They’ve all forgotten everything Carlos did for France’s economy and for Renault. The message being sent is that, in France, if you’re rich and a corporate boss, then you aren’t defended by your country.”

In addition to Renault, Ghosn also led Nissan for years and held the companies’ two-decade partnership together until his arrest last November on the allegations, which he has vehemently denied.

“All we’re asking for is the respect of his human rights and his right to defend himself, to a fair and quick trial in Japan or in France, where he is a citizen,” his wife said.

