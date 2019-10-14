A man walks along the side of the River Seine near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Wednesday. | AP

World

Tons of fused scaffolding still a threat to Notre Dame's roof

Bloomberg

PARIS – Notre Dame Cathedral is still at risk from the 551 tons of scaffolding that fused above it during the searing blaze that destroyed the Paris monument’s roof and towering spire six months ago.

The tangled metal poses the biggest challenge to efforts to ensure that the landmark cathedral’s vaulted ceiling doesn’t collapse, it was reported, citing an interview with Christophe-Charles Rousselot, the head of the Notre Dame Foundation.

The scaffolding, characterized as looming above the cathedral like a big game of Pick-up Sticks, needs to be dismantled without the pieces falling onto the building.

The difficulty involved in consolidating and reinforcing the Gothic structure means that decisions on how best to restore it cannot be taken until the end of 2020.

The costs to get to that point have spiraled to €85 million ($94 billion) from an estimated €30 million in April. Renovation is not scheduled to start until 2021.

The work to take down the old scaffolding will take several months. Another structure will have to be built above it, and from there workers will rappel down to carefully separate and remove the tubes one by one. Planking will also be installed above and below the vaulted ceiling in order to study more closely what state it is in and whether any of the stones need to be replaced, according to the Agence France-Presse news agency.

April’s fire started on the roof, which was partly covered with the scaffolding because restoration work was underway.

The blaze quickly consumed the cathedral’s massive 13th-century wooden beams and threatened to take down the entire structure. It took more than 12 hours to fully extinguish the fire.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski (right) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki react after the first exit polls during the party's electoral evening in Warsaw Sunday. Poland's governing right-wing Law and Justice party won the general election, expanding its majority, according to an exit poll by the Ipsos institute.
Poland's ruling conservatives declare win in divided nation as foes slam party's control of state...
Poland's conservative ruling party Law and Justice won the most votes in a general election held Sunday in the deeply divided nation and appeared, according to an exit poll, to have secured a comfo...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his wife, Donna, hold hands in prayer during his election night watch party in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday.
Deep South's only Democratic governor faces November run-off
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards failed to garner more than half of the votes in Saturday's primary election, forcing him into a run-off with Republican candidate Eddie Rispone to be held Nov. 16. ...
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (right) meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani looks on Sunday in Tehran. A portrait of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini hangs on the wall.
Khamenei tells Iran's Revolutionary Guards to develop advanced, modern weapons
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards on Sunday to develop more advanced and modern weapons, amid increasingly tense disputes with the United States and Gulf ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man walks along the side of the River Seine near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Wednesday. | AP

, ,