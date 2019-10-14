Business

Mack Truck autoworkers begin strike at plants in three states

AP

MACUNGIE, PENNSYLVANIA – Mack Truck workers are walking picket lines after their union launched a strike at plants in three states.

The United Automobile Workers Union Local 677 workers began picketing Sunday morning at the Mack Truck cab and vehicle assembly plant and Lehigh Valley Logistics Center outside Allentown in Macungie, Pennsylvania.

The company said the strike involves about 3,500 employees at facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

The union says many issues are unresolved, including wages, job security and pension and health benefits.

Mack Trucks President Martin Weissburg says he’s “surprised and disappointed” that the union decided to walk out “rather than to allow our employees to keep building trucks and engines while the parties continued to negotiate.”

The action comes amid a weekslong United Automobile Workers strike at General Motors plants.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) waves with Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari as he bids farewell, wrapping up his two-day visit to Nepal in Kathmandu Sunday. Nepal and China signed 20 agreements on Sunday, including one on a trans-Himalayan railway, as Xi wrapped up a two-day visit to the Himalayan nation.
Xi pledges Chinese aid and development in Nepal visit, including rail and tunnel links
China and Nepal hailed the "beginning of a new era" in relations Sunday as President Xi Jinping ended his visit with promises of a railway and tunnel connecting the two countries. Xi — in the fi...
Leonard Kleinrock poses in the room at UCLA where the first internet messages were sent and received.
The internet turns 50 under a dark cloud
On Oct. 29, 1969, professor Leonard Kleinrock and a team at the University of California at Los Angeles got a computer to "talk" to a machine in what is now known as Silicon Valley. The event ga...
Guests visit Huawei Technologies Co.'s Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan, China, on May 31.
China's Huawei claims it faces 1 million cyberattacks per day
Huawei Technologies Co., China's tech giant that is a leader in next-generation 5G mobile communications networks, is experiencing around 1 million cyberattacks a day from both inside and outside t...

, , , , , , , ,