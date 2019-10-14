World War II veteran John Rumancik displays his French Legion of Honor medal and a photo of the B-24 Liberator crew at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Oct. 2. Rumancik, who flew eight combat missions over Germany, France and Austria, has received the French Legion of Honor medal. The Albuquerque resident served in the U.S. Army Air Forces and earlier this year he was presented with the award that was first created by French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802. | ADOLPHE PIERRE-LOUIS/THE ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL / VIA AP

World

WWII vet, a B-24 tail gunner, gets French Legion of Honor medal

AP

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – The young boys who didn’t come back are the real heroes of World War II.

That’s how Albuquerque resident John Rumancik feels about his service in the effort to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany’s grip more than seven decades ago.

But the French government believes Rumancik and other American soldiers who did come back are heroes for their roles in the war effort.

The 94-year-old former tail gunner was honored earlier this year with France’s Legion of Honor medal, an award that was first created by French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.

Rumancik flew eight missions as a staff sergeant with the 8th Air Force 392nd Bomber Group’s 576th Squad. And he found out just how dangerous it was to be a member of a flight crew shortly after enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Forces at the age of 18 in 1943.

He had hopes of becoming a pilot and was looking forward to aviation cadet pilot training.

“Due to extreme bomber losses by German planes and flak (anti-aircraft fire), our pilot training was canceled and we were assigned as gunners and engineers,” Rumancik said.

Rumancik, who grew up near Pittsburgh, found himself selected as a tail gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber. After taking basic training in Biloxi, Mississippi, and gunnery training in Panama City, Florida, Fort Meyers, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina, he was assigned as a member of a B-24 crew that was based out of Wendling, England.

At the age of 20, he found himself flying combat missions over Germany, France and Austria in 1944-45.

“You know when you’re 20, you feel like you can run through a wall,” he said.

One of the missions he flew was over Bordeaux-Royan, France.

“It was the first-and-only use by heavy bombers of 500-pound napalm tank bombs to destroy a giant German submarine base,” Rumancik said.

The destruction of the base allowed the Allies to capture territory in southern France.

“Our crew was the lead plane in this formation,” he said.

Another mission took him over Cologne, Germany.

“The only thing left standing was the cathedral,” Rumancik said. “The whole town was just obliterated.”

And he recalled flying over Omaha Beach following the D-Day invasion.

“There was nothing but devastation,” he said. “It was unbelievable.”

A few things still stand out from the missions. Rumancik remembers the extreme cold, saying temperatures “reached 40 to 60 degrees below zero.”

“It would freeze the oxygen masks, and you would have to squeeze and crush the ice from the sides of the rubber mask for oxygen,” he said.

He also said there wasn’t radar or air traffic control.

“Everything was based on visual sight,” Rumancik said. “The weather was usually overcast and caused many midair collisions.”

Following Germany’s surrender, he was assigned to a crew that trained for missions against Japan. But the Japanese surrendered before he was assigned to the Pacific theater.

He worked as a postmaster in Crucible, Pennsylvania, after the war from 1949-86, before he and his wife, Lucy, retired and moved to New Mexico. He and Lucy, who have been married almost 70 years, returned to Europe in 2007, where they visited Normandy, Auschwitz and other war sites.

In 2016, he had the experience of flying in a restored B-24 called “Witchcraft” in Albuquerque.

“What an experience,” he said. “The last time I flew in it was in World War II.”

Rumancik is the last remaining member of his flight crew.

“I wished some of them were still alive so I can share this honor with them,” he said of receiving the Legion of Honor medal.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Ireland's Taoiseach, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose for a photograph inside Thornton Manor Hotel, near Birkenhead, northwest England, Thursday as they meet for Brexit talks. -Johnson was to brief his ministers Sunday on progress in Britain's last-ditch efforts to strike a new Brexit agreement with the EU.
Brexit divorce talks between U.K. and EU go down to the wire as Johnson dampens optimism
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Cabinet colleagues that it will require a "significant amount of work" to strike a Brexit deal with the European Union, amid signs of progress in last-minu...
Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters after a closed-door deposition by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch before the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees, on Capitol Hill in Washington Friday.
Secret testimony aimed at keeping Trump in the dark: Adam Schiff
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff defended holding testimony behind closed doors in the impeachment inquiry he's heading up against President Donald Trump, likening this phase of th...
Demonstrators are seen at a barricade in the aftermath of protests against Ecuador President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, after Moreno imposed a military-enforced curfew in the capital Quito Sunday.
After violence, indigenous Ecuadorians defy curfew, return to Quito's streets ahead of talks
Residents of Ecuador's capital ventured out into the streets Sunday despite a 24-hour military curfew, picking their way through piles of burnt tires, chunks of pavement and tree trunks smoldering ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

World War II veteran John Rumancik displays his French Legion of Honor medal and a photo of the B-24 Liberator crew at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Oct. 2. Rumancik, who flew eight combat missions over Germany, France and Austria, has received the French Legion of Honor medal. The Albuquerque resident served in the U.S. Army Air Forces and earlier this year he was presented with the award that was first created by French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802. | ADOLPHE PIERRE-LOUIS/THE ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL / VIA AP

, , , , ,