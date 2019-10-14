U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley listen while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before a meeting with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington Oct. 7. Esper said Sunday the Pentagon would cooperate with the congressional impeachment inquiry — in an apparent break with President Donald Trump's policy to thwart the probe. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Pentagon chief vows to cooperate with impeachment probe

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday the Pentagon would cooperate with the congressional impeachment inquiry — in an apparent break with President Donald Trump’s policy to thwart the probe.

Esper said his department would try to comply with a subpoena from House Democrats seeking records relating to the withholding of U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

“We will do everything we can to cooperate with the Congress,” Esper said on the CBS show “Face The Nation.”

Esper’s reassurance came days after the White House announced it would not cooperate with the Democratic-led House of Representatives, calling its impeachment push illegitimate and unconstitutional.

Trump himself has been using Twitter to bombard the public with conspiracy theories about a secret “deep state” trying to remove him from power.

Democrats slapped subpoenas Oct. 7 on the Pentagon and White House budget office, demanding documents tied to Trump’s withholding of military aid to Ukraine.

The chairmen of three House panels leading the investigation are seeking information related to Trump pressing his Ukrainian counterpart to uncover dirt on 2020 U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden — and the alleged conditioning of aid on that favor.

The materials are “necessary for the committees to examine… the reasons behind the White House’s decision to withhold critical military assistance to Ukraine that was appropriated by Congress to counter Russian aggression,” they said.

Esper told “Fox News Sunday” that administration officials and Trump himself may place restrictions on the release of documents demanded by the subpoena.

“I don’t know the status of what that document preparation is. I don’t know what restrictions they will have internally,” Esper said.

“The White House has a say on the release of documents as well. There are a number of things that play into this.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Ireland's Taoiseach, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose for a photograph inside Thornton Manor Hotel, near Birkenhead, northwest England, Thursday as they meet for Brexit talks. -Johnson was to brief his ministers Sunday on progress in Britain's last-ditch efforts to strike a new Brexit agreement with the EU.
Brexit divorce talks between U.K. and EU go down to the wire as Johnson dampens optimism
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Cabinet colleagues that it will require a "significant amount of work" to strike a Brexit deal with the European Union, amid signs of progress in last-minu...
Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters after a closed-door deposition by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch before the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees, on Capitol Hill in Washington Friday.
Secret testimony aimed at keeping Trump in the dark: Adam Schiff
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff defended holding testimony behind closed doors in the impeachment inquiry he's heading up against President Donald Trump, likening this phase of th...
Demonstrators are seen at a barricade in the aftermath of protests against Ecuador President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, after Moreno imposed a military-enforced curfew in the capital Quito Sunday.
After violence, indigenous Ecuadorians defy curfew, return to Quito's streets ahead of talks
Residents of Ecuador's capital ventured out into the streets Sunday despite a 24-hour military curfew, picking their way through piles of burnt tires, chunks of pavement and tree trunks smoldering ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley listen while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before a meeting with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington Oct. 7. Esper said Sunday the Pentagon would cooperate with the congressional impeachment inquiry — in an apparent break with President Donald Trump's policy to thwart the probe. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,