The week ahead for Oct. 14 to Oct. 20

Monday
- Sports Day national holiday.
- Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki to leave for U.S. through Sunday. He will convey to U.S. government officials and lawmakers Okinawa’s opposition to the planned relocation of a U.S. military base within the prefecture.
Tuesday
- House of Councilors’ budget committee to hold two-day session. Kansai Electric Power Co. executives may appear to answer questions over a gift scandal involving the utility and a former senior official of Takahama, a town hosting one of its nuclear plants in Fukui Prefecture.
- Asia’s largest electronics convention, Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, or CEATEC, to begin in Chiba Prefecture.
- Bank of Japan to hold branch managers’ meeting in Tokyo.
- Sentencing for the stepfather of a 5-year-old girl over the assault and neglect that led to her death in March last year to be handed down at Tokyo District Court. Yudai Funato has already admitted to his involvement in the death of the girl, Yua. Prosecutors are seeking an 18-year prison term claiming the “maliciousness (of his act) was incomparably grave,” while his defense team has argued a nine-year term is suitable.
- Japan to play against Tajikistan in the second round of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers in Dushanbe.
Wednesday
- Takamatsu High Court to hand down ruling on constitutionality of vote value disparity in Upper House election in July.
- Japan National Tourism Organization to release number of foreign visitors in September.
Thursday
- War-linked Yasukuni Shrine to hold annual autumn festival through Sunday.
- Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs to gather for meetings in Washington through Friday.
- Nippon Professional Baseball’s annual amateur draft to be held in Tokyo. This year’s draft features highly touted pitchers, including Roki Sasaki of Ofunato High School and Yasunobu Okugawa of Seiryo High School.
Friday
- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for September.
Saturday
- Group of 20 health ministers to gather in Okayama Prefecture through Sunday.
- Quarterfinals of Rugby World Cup to begin in Japan.
- Annual championship series of Nippon Professional Baseball to start.
- Memorial service to be held for victims of mercury-poisoning disease in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture.
Sunday
- Empress Emerita Michiko to turn 85.
