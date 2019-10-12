Coca-Cola Japan to release chuhai alcoholic drink nationwide

Coca-Cola (Japan) Co. has said that it will launch a canned chuhai spirits-based product nationwide on Oct. 28, making its full-fledged entry into the alcoholic beverage market.

The lemon-based product, Remondo, currently available in the Kyushu southwestern region on a trial basis, will go on sale in all other parts of the country, excluding Okinawa Prefecture, the company said Friday.

With chuhai products loved by people of many legal drinking ages, the company hopes to explore a new market at a time when growth in sales of its mainstay carbonated drinks has stalled amid increasing health consciousness and sluggish birthrates.

The 350-milliliter canned chuhai has a recommended price of ¥165. Remondo comes in four types according to alcohol content, which ranges from 3 percent to 9 percent, and other characteristics.

Japan will be the first market in which the Coca-Cola group will sell its own alcoholic drinks. Coca-Cola (Japan) has not revealed a sales target.

“We hope that a wide range of people will enjoy Remondo,” a company official said.

Sales of chuhai products in Japan have doubled in 10 years as many people find them easy to drink and affordable.