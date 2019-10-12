Business

Coca-Cola Japan to release chuhai alcoholic drink nationwide

JIJI

Coca-Cola (Japan) Co. has said that it will launch a canned chuhai spirits-based product nationwide on Oct. 28, making its full-fledged entry into the alcoholic beverage market.

The lemon-based product, Remondo, currently available in the Kyushu southwestern region on a trial basis, will go on sale in all other parts of the country, excluding Okinawa Prefecture, the company said Friday.

With chuhai products loved by people of many legal drinking ages, the company hopes to explore a new market at a time when growth in sales of its mainstay carbonated drinks has stalled amid increasing health consciousness and sluggish birthrates.

The 350-milliliter canned chuhai has a recommended price of ¥165. Remondo comes in four types according to alcohol content, which ranges from 3 percent to 9 percent, and other characteristics.

Japan will be the first market in which the Coca-Cola group will sell its own alcoholic drinks. Coca-Cola (Japan) has not revealed a sales target.

“We hope that a wide range of people will enjoy Remondo,” a company official said.

Sales of chuhai products in Japan have doubled in 10 years as many people find them easy to drink and affordable.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An attendee holds a sign against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a demonstration against Japan's removal of South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners in Seoul in August.
Japan and South Korea discuss export controls at WTO, but solution to dispute still far off
Tokyo and Seoul held bilateral talks at the World Trade Organization in Geneva on Friday over Japan's tightened controls on South Korea-bound exports of semiconductor-related materials. The nego...
Clotilde Delbos, interim CEO of Renault SA (left), and Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of Renault, pose ahead of a news conference at the automaker's headquarters in the Boulogne Billancourt district of Paris on Friday.
Clotilde Delbos takes helm at Renault after board votes to replace CEO Thierry Bollore
Renault SA appointed Clotilde Delbos interim chief executive officer after ousting CEO Thierry Bollore, as the French carmaker seeks to turn the page on the Carlos Ghosn era. Delbos, currently c...
People shop at a supermarket in Tokyo. The government says it will act swiftly if the economy slows down after a consumption tax hike that came into effect on Oct. 1.
Japan's government pledges to act swiftly if economy slows after tax hike
The government has pledged that it will act swiftly, with steps that could include compiling stimulus measures, if the domestic economy shows signs of a slowdown following the recent consumption...

, ,