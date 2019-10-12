Japan Defense Ministry opens new Twitter account for disaster info

The Defense Ministry set up a new Twitter account on Friday to spread information on disaster relief efforts, ahead of the arrival of very powerful Typhoon Hagibis.

The permanent account, @ModJapan_saigai, will send out information regarding water supply and bathing access activities conducted by the Self-Defense Forces. Such information had previously been scattered across several accounts.

The move comes as the 19th typhoon of the year was forecast to make landfall in the central or eastern areas of Honshu on Saturday.