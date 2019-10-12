National

Japan Defense Ministry opens new Twitter account for disaster info

JIJI

The Defense Ministry set up a new Twitter account on Friday to spread information on disaster relief efforts, ahead of the arrival of very powerful Typhoon Hagibis.

The permanent account, @ModJapan_saigai, will send out information regarding water supply and bathing access activities conducted by the Self-Defense Forces. Such information had previously been scattered across several accounts.

The move comes as the 19th typhoon of the year was forecast to make landfall in the central or eastern areas of Honshu on Saturday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Typhoon Hagibis approaches the Japanese archipelago on Thursday in this satellite photo. The Meteorological Agency is warning that the large and powerful storm will bring torrential rain and dangerous winds to central Japan over the weekend.
Massive Typhoon Hagibis bears down on central Japan
As a powerful typhoon threatened to make landfall in central or eastern Honshu over the weekend, railways and supermarkets announced plans to suspend or minimize operations for much of Saturday. ...
Travelers are stranded at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture on Sept. 10 after public transportation linking it to the Tokyo metropolitan area was disrupted in the wake of Typhoon Faxai.
Ahead of Typhoon Hagibis, Narita might wave off all landings Saturday to prevent another bottleneck
Narita Airport is considering rejecting all landings Saturday to prevent passengers from being stranded by the transport disruptions expected from Typhoon Hagibis, sources said. Suspending landi...
Shelves that once stocked instant noodles are nearly empty at a supermarket in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday amid preparations for Typhoon Hagibis.
Alarmed residents rush to stock up on food as Typhoon Hagibis approaches Japan
People were rushing to supermarkets and hardware stores Friday to stock up on supplies as Typhoon Hagibis approached the Pacific coast, menacing the Kanto and Tokai regions on Honshu. Some lodgi...

, , , , , ,