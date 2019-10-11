Atomic bomb survivor Toshiki Fujimori seeks cooperation between nuclear haves and have-nots

Atomic bomb survivor Toshiki Fujimori called for cooperation between nuclear states and non-nuclear states to abolish nuclear weapons during a meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York on Thursday.

Fujimori, 75, assistant secretary-general at the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Nihon Hidankyo), urged both sides to join forces to realize a peaceful world.

Fujimori was exposed to radiation from an atomic bomb that the United Stated dropped on the city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, while riding piggyback on his mother’s back on their way to hospital. After the bombing, six of his 12 family members died, Fujimori said.

Three days after the blast, another U.S. atomic bomb devastated the city of Nagasaki.

The atomic bombs not only indiscriminately murdered people but drove many people exposed to radiation to a living hell, Fujimori said.

Injuries caused by the atomic bombings are still torturing the victims, known as hibakusha, he added.

“My life changed when I met hibakusha,” said Keina Suzuki, 26, a staff member at the International Signature Campaign in Support of the Appeal of the Hibakusha for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Quoting from a speech by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg at the recent U.N. climate summit, Suzuki said, “How dare you,” criticizing nuclear powers that claim the necessity of nuclear weapons even in front of hibakusha.