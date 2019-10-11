El Paso Walmart mass shooting suspect Patrick Crusius, 21, from Allen, Texas, accused of killing 22 and injuring 25, is arraigned, in El Paso, Texas, Thursday. | MARK LAMBIE / POOL / VIA REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

El Paso mass murder suspect pleads not guilty, accused of targeting Mexicans

Reuters

EL PASO, TEXAS – The Texas man accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans in a shooting spree that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store pleaded not guilty on Thursday in his first court appearance.

Patrick Crusius, 21, was indicted last month for capital murder and will face the death penalty if he is convicted, El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza said.

Another 26 people were wounded during the shooting.

Crusius strolled into the courtroom trailing his two lawyers. Dressed in a navy sports jacket, white shirt and gray slacks, he betrayed no emotion and only spoke twice, answering “yes, your honor” to Judge Sam Medrano when asked if his name was correct on the indictment, and “not guilty” when asked for his plea. He was in and out of the courtroom in about three minutes.

Security had been beefed up in and around the courthouse. Sheriff’s deputies set up metal detectors and X-ray machines to screen everyone entering the building. The courtroom seating 100 was packed.

The Texas killings were followed just 13 hours later by a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, where a gunman wearing body armor and a mask killed nine people and wounded 27 others before he was shot dead by police.

The back-to-back massacres sparked a political outcry, with El Paso native and Democratic Party presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke demanding the mandatory confiscation of the assault-style rifles often used in mass shootings.

The El Paso shooting prompted powerful Texas Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, to retreat somewhat on their staunch defense of gun rights.

Both floated the idea of requiring universal background checks on people seeking to buy guns and talked about “red flag” laws that would allow people to petition a court to have an individual’s guns taken away. Even so, no concrete legislative action has yet taken place in Texas.

Crusius is accused of driving 11 hours to El Paso from his hometown of Allen, near Dallas, on Aug. 3 and firing at shoppers with an AK47 rifle inside a Walmart store. He surrendered to officers who confronted him outside.

Crusius confessed while surrendering and told police he was targeting Mexicans, according to an El Paso police affidavit released days after the shooting. Most of those killed were Latinos.

A four-page statement believed to have been written by the suspect and posted on 8chan, an online message board often used by extremists, called the Walmart attack “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man (in white) believed to be the suspect in the Halle shooting is escorted by police after landing in a helicopter at the Federal Supreme Court in Karlsruhe, southern Germany, on Thursday. Stephan Balliet, the German suspect in a deadly anti-Semitic attack targeting a synagogue and kebab shop in the east of the country, was a frustrated, computer-obsessed loner who lived with his mother.
Merkel vows to fight hate after attempted 'massacre' at synagogue
Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Thursday there would be "zero tolerance" for hate in Germany after an attempted massacre at a synagogue, as Jews demanded action to protect the community from the ...
Crews work Oct. 1 around SpaceX's Starship Mk 1 in the early morning hours at the South Texas Ground Control Station in Boca Chica, Texas.
Manned SpaceX mission will happen in first quarter of 2020: NASA boss
NASA boss Jim Bridenstine said on Thursday that the first manned mission into orbit by SpaceX's Crew Dragon would take place in the first quarter of next year, pending the satisfactory outcome of t...
This 2018 photo combo shows captured British Islamic State (IS) group fighters El Shafee el-Sheikh (left) and Alexanda Kotey posing for mugshots in an undisclosed location.
Slain reporter James Foley's mother hopes Islamic State pair face U.S. charges
An American woman whose son was killed by the Islamic State said Thursday that she is hopeful the transfer to U.S. custody of two British militants brings them a step closer to criminal charges. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

El Paso Walmart mass shooting suspect Patrick Crusius, 21, from Allen, Texas, accused of killing 22 and injuring 25, is arraigned, in El Paso, Texas, Thursday. | MARK LAMBIE / POOL / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , , , , , , ,