Business

Deutsche Bank tells New York court it does not hold Trump's tax returns

Reuters

NEW YORK – Deutsche Bank said in a letter to a U.S. court that it does not hold copies of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax returns, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday.

Trump has appealed against the release by the German lender of banking records related to himself and his family that have been subpoenaed by two committees in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Deutsche Bank said in a redacted letter to the court in August that financial records related to Trump and three of his children that were subpoenaed by the committees included tax returns. However, the identities of whose tax returns it holds were redacted.

Media organizations including Reuters had asked the court to unseal the letter and reveal whose tax returns Deutsche Bank had on file from the Trump family. The court denied the motion on Thursday.

However, in its ruling, the court said Deutsche Bank’s letter revealed the only tax returns it has for individuals or entities named in the subpoenas were not those of the president.

Deutsche Bank declined comment. A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to requests for comment.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Burundi's Amanda Dushime, 18, who came to testify about her HIV sickness, next to Microsoft founder and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates (right) and Irish rock band U2 singer Bonoat the announcement of the final amount raised for the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria on Thursday in Lyon, central eastern France.
Fund pledges $14 billion to fight AIDS, TB and malaria epidemics
Governments, philanthropists and private firms pledged just over $14 billion Thursday for a plan to save 16 million lives, in a boost for the global fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. ...
A man holds Taiwanese flags as he join others at a rally to mark Taiwan's National Day, in the Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong Thursday. A Hong Kong government official said on Thursday that Apple was responsible for removing a smartphone application that allowed activists to report police movements.
Google pulls Hong Kong protester role-playing app
Alphabet Inc.'s Google has suspended a role-playing app associated with the Hong Kong protests due to a policy that prohibits developers from capitalizing on ongoing conflicts, the company said on ...
Chairman of Nissan Europe Gianluca de Ficchy poses at their plant in Sunderland after workers were told that the car manufacturer is to end the night shift at its U.K. plant Thursday. The nighttime shift will cease at the Sunderland plant that makes the Qashqai, Juke and electric Leaf models.
No-deal Brexit threatens Nissan's future in Europe: chief
The head of Nissan in Europe warned Thursday that a chaotic no-deal Brexit would threaten the Japanese car giant's future in the region — and its key U.K. factory. Nissan Europe Chairman Gianluc...

, , , , , ,