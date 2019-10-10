Government preparing for Typhoon Hagibis

The government is preparing for a powerful typhoon that is forecast to hit the country over the weekend, after coming under fire for being slow to respond to a typhoon last month that caused power outages in many areas of Chiba Prefecture.

This time, the government is employing countermeasures in advance to highlight its preparedness for Typhoon Hagibis, the 19th typhoon this year.

“The government is strengthening its vigilance against the typhoon,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives on Thursday. “We’re working proactively,” Abe said.

For Typhoon Faxai, the Abe administration was accused of holding no meeting of related ministers before or after its landfall.

At a news conference Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the government will decide whether to hold such a ministerial meeting after considering “various factors comprehensively.”

“Depending on the situation, a ministerial meeting may be held during the three-day weekend,” a senior government official said. Monday is a public holiday.

On Thursday, the government held a disaster management meeting among officials from ministries and agencies concerned, confirming related matters such as dispatching personnel to local governments and securing emergency power sources in the event of outages.

The government is also calling on foreign nationals in Japan to be fully alert through ministry and agency Twitter accounts and a smartphone app that sends disaster information in 11 languages.