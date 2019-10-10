Swine fever vaccinations to be given in 10 prefectures

An agriculture ministry expert panel approved a plan Thursday to allow preventive swine fever vaccinations to be given to pigs at farms in prefectures with confirmed cases of the disease.

The proposal to revise the state’s disease prevention guidelines was presented by the animal hygiene subcommittee of the Council of Food, Agriculture and Rural Area Policies, which advises the agriculture minister.

After the revision, vaccinations are slated to start as early as this month in 10 prefectures.

Under the amended guidelines, areas with a high risk of swine fever transmission from wild boars to pigs will be designated as recommended vaccination zones. The decision to vaccinate will be made by governors of the designated prefectures.

The designated prefectures will conduct vaccinations after gaining ministry approval of its plans, including where and when the vaccinations would be given, and how much vaccine would be used.

Of the 10 prefectures, six saw a swine fever outbreak among pigs at farms in September last year or later, namely Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Fukui, Saitama and Nagano. In the remaining four — Gunma, Ishikawa, Toyama and Shiga — infected wild boars were found.

The government is cautious about the use of vaccines, due to fears that new infection cases cannot be tracked as vaccinated pigs will become indistinguishable from infected ones. Rampant use of vaccines may lead to the disease spreading even further.

As a result of such concerns, the ministry will not allow vaccinations in prefectures that have requested vaccination permits but have not seen cases of outbreaks, such as Tochigi and Chiba.

The agriculture ministry will also revise its disease prevention guidelines for African swine fever, a similar disease.

Unlike for standard swine fever, there are no effective means to combat the African version, which has a mortality rate of close to 100 percent. The ministry will make genetic testing available at prefecture-run livestock hygiene service centers for early detection of the disease.