Japan's Fair Trade Commission probing restaurant search websites over alleged strong-arm tactics

JIJI

The Fair Trade Commission has launched an investigation into whether the operators of major restaurant search and booking websites in the country imposed unreasonable conditions to participant eateries.

FTC Secretary-General Akinori Yamada unveiled the launch of the investigation during a news conference on Wednesday.

He said well-known websites are being probed but stopped short of naming them. They are believed to include Tabelog and Gurunavi.

The investigation is expected to focus on whether the website operators abused their dominant positions to make restaurants and bars offer discounts or restrict them from signing up with other websites.

After interviews with the website operators and eateries, the FTC will decide whether to disclose the findings.

Previously, the antitrust watchdog conducted investigations of the operators of online shopping and app selling websites as part of its efforts to strengthen regulations on information technology giants referred to in Japan as digital platformers. The probe of eatery search websites is apparently being conducted for the same purpose.

