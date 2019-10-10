Prisoners play volleyball in a Kurdish-run prison housing former members of the Islamic State group, in Qamishli, north Syria, last year. The IS could get a new injection of life via the conflict between the Kurds and Turkey in northeast Syria after the U.S. pulls its troops back. The U.S. said Turkey will take over the thousands of IS fighters captured during the long campaign that defeated the militants in Syria. But it's not clear how that could happen. | AP

World

U.S. moves Islamic State prisoners amid Turkey's attack on Kurd allies in Syria

AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. has moved some of the Islamic State prisoners amid fears some could escape custody as Turkey invades northeast Syria.

Turkey is attacking the U.S.-backed Syrian Defense Forces, a Kurdish force that battled the Islamic State group alongside American troops and now is responsible for guarding thousands of detained militants.

But guarding those prisoners is now expected to be less of a priority for the Kurdish forces as they rush to defend their territory against the invading Turkish military.

Trump told reporters at the White House that some of the “most dangerous” had been moved, but he did not say how many or where they had been taken.

“We’re putting them in different locations where it’s secure,” he said.

In March, Kurdish and U.S. forces cleared the last members of the Islamic State group from what was left of their self-declared caliphate, which once sprawled across a large part of Iraq and Syria.

U.S. officials said operations against remaining members of the Islamic State group are on hold following the invasion Wednesday by Turkey, which sees the Kurds as a threat and is trying to create a buffer zone between the territory held by the SDF and the Syrian border.

Kurdish forces hold thousands of Islamic State fighters in detention centers, and U.S. officials said that some Kurds left the prisons to join the fight but did not flee in large numbers. Officials said a small number of high-profile Islamic State detainees are being relocated, but thousands of others remain in custody and there are no immediate concerns the Kurds will completely abandon the facilities.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said U.S. forces are not out doing patrols looking for Islamic State group fighters because their Kurdish partners are more focused on the Turkish fight.

About 30 to 50 U.S. troops were moved out of the way from two outposts in the border region. There are a number of U.S. forces in other bases just outside the so-called safe zone as well as in Manbij and other locations around the country. They have not been moved but are mainly staying in place to avoid attacks.

There are about 2,500 Islamic State foreign fighters being detained in Syria, along with about 10,000 fighters from Syria and Iraq.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

In this screenshot taken from a video by ATV-Studio Halle, a man walks with a gun on the streets of Halle an der Saale, eastern Germany, on Wednesday. At least two people were shot dead on a street in Halle, police said, with witnesses saying a synagogue was among the gunmen's targets as Jews marked the holy day of Yom Kippur.
Gunman livestreamed attack fatal to two outside German synagogue on Yom Kippur after anti-Semitic...
A gunman killed two people in a synagogue and a nearby kebab shop on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, in an attack in the German city of Halle that he livestreamed on a video-gaming ...
In this image from video, Kurdish journalist Rahim Rashidi is interviewed by The Associated Press in Washington Wednesday. A year ago, Rashidi stood up at a news conference and listened to President Donald Trump praise his people. Trump professed respect for the "great" U.S. allies, even inadvertently giving Rashidi the nickname "Mr. Kurd" as he called on him to ask a question. Trump vowed to protect them.
'Mr. Kurd' says Trump has abandoned U.S. allies in Middle East
Mr. Kurd feels betrayed. A year ago, Kurdish journalist Rahim Rashidi stood up at a news conference and listened to President Donald Trump praise his people. Trump professed respect for the "gre...
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by California State Sen. Andreas Borgeas and U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, speaks to reporters after signing executive orders on federal regulation at the White House in Washington Wednesday.
Defying impeachment inquiry, Trump makes charges against him more certain
The combative White House letter vowing to defy the "illegitimate" impeachment inquiry has actually put President Donald Trump on a more certain path to charges. His refusal to honor subpoenas or a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prisoners play volleyball in a Kurdish-run prison housing former members of the Islamic State group, in Qamishli, north Syria, last year. The IS could get a new injection of life via the conflict between the Kurds and Turkey in northeast Syria after the U.S. pulls its troops back. The U.S. said Turkey will take over the thousands of IS fighters captured during the long campaign that defeated the militants in Syria. But it's not clear how that could happen. | AP

, , , , , ,