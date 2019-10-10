A 5G logo is displayed on a screen outside the showroom at Huawei campus in Shenzhen city, China's Guangdong province, in March. Australia's ban on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's involvement in its future 5G networks and its crackdown on foreign covert interference are testing Beijing's efforts to project its power overseas. | AP

Business / Tech

EU hints at Huawei risk in 5G security assessment

AFP-JIJI

BRUSSELS – The European Union hinted strongly it viewed Chinese tech group Huawei as a security risk to its roll-out of 5G networks in a report released Wednesday.

The bloc-wide assessment of cybersecurity for 5G networks also stressed that “threats posed by states or state-backed actors are perceived to be of highest relevance.

Even though the report went out of its way to not name Huawei or China, its language left no doubt that they were the ones talked about.

The EU commissioner for security union, Julian King, told reporters that the evidence-based assessment was meant to be followed by another study setting out risk-mitigation strategies that would likely name names.

Right now, he said, it was a matter of not “putting the cart before the horse.

“I don’t think you can accuse us of ducking the issues. The issues are spelled out pretty clearly in the report,” he said.

Huawei is one of the world’s leading network technology suppliers, and one of the few — along with European telecom companies Nokia and Ericsson—- capable of building 5G networks.

A number of countries, the United States chief among them, see the company as a potential threat to cybersecurity and fear it would facilitate cyberespionage by the Chinese government to which it is suspected of having close links.

Huawei rejects that characterisation. It said in a statement Wednesday: “we are a 100% private company wholly owned by its employees, and cybersecurity is a top priority.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg enters the office of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley while meeting with lawmakers to discuss "future internet regulation" on Capitol Hill in Washington Sept. 19.
Facebook CEO to appear before Congress on contentious digital currency plan
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before Congress this month as the tech giant is under pressure from lawmakers and regulators over its massive market power and record of privacy breaches. ...
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures as he chats with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looks on in July after posing for a family photo at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai. The 13th round of U.S.-China trade negotiations is set to begin Thursday in Washington.
Hopes are dim as U.S. and China resume high-stakes trade talks
President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping have plenty of reasons to call off their trade war. Both face weakening economies that would likely further deteriorate if their conflict escalates....
AFL-CIO union president Richard Trumka addresses the United Auto Workers union 37th Constitutional Convention in Detroit in June.
U.S. labor leader says USMCA faces defeat without more worker safeguards
The head of the AFL-CIO labor union on Wednesday warned against speedy passage of the Trump administration's new trade pact with Mexico and Canada, saying he was especially concerned about labor pr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A 5G logo is displayed on a screen outside the showroom at Huawei campus in Shenzhen city, China's Guangdong province, in March. Australia's ban on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's involvement in its future 5G networks and its crackdown on foreign covert interference are testing Beijing's efforts to project its power overseas. | AP

, , , , , , , ,