Japanese chemist Akira Yoshino speaks during the Global Energy Prize award ceremony in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2013. | AP

National

Japan's Akira Yoshino among trio of scientists awarded Nobel Prize in chemistry

Bloomberg

STOCKHOLM – Stanley Whittingham of the U.K., Japan’s Akira Yoshino and German-born John Goodenough were awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

Such batteries have “revolutionized our lives” since they first entered the market in 1991, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Wednesday. “They have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society, and are of the greatest benefit to humankind.”

“This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles,” the academy said. “It can also store significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power, making possible a fossil fuel-free society.”

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and literature were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. The total amount for each of the 2019 prizes is 9 million kronor ($906,000).

