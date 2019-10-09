National

Japan disqualifies groups supervising foreign trainees in Chiba and Saitama

JIJI

The Immigration Services Agency and labor ministry have revoked the permits of two supervisory organizations for foreign technical trainees.

The government agencies announced their decisions Tuesday, saying that the supervisory bodies in the prefectures of Chiba and Saitama concluded that inappropriate deals with Vietnamese agencies that intended to send trainees to Japan occurred.

To the Chiba organization, a Vietnamese agency promised to pay a penalty if any trainee dispatched by the body disappears, according to the Immigration Agency. In addition, the two sides had no contract about payments that must be made to the Vietnamese agency.

The Saitama organization had a deal to receive kickbacks from a different Vietnamese agency.

The Chiba and Saitama bodies have not received any technical trainees from Vietnam.

Permits for supervising entities are granted to nonprofit organizations such as regional chambers of commerce and industry, and agricultural and fishing cooperatives.

The licensed entities receive foreign technical trainees and introduce them to related group firms and one-person businesses. Those who have their permits revoked cannot obtain new permits for five years.

