An RM 37-01 Automatic Cerise watch from the "Bonbon" collection stands on display on the Richard Mille stand during the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva in January. | BLOOMBERG

Time is money: Paris thief swipes $840,000 watch from Japanese man's wrist

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – A Japanese man who stepped out of his Paris hotel for a cigarette was robbed of his $840,000 Swiss watch by a thief who snatched it off his wrist, police sources said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old victim was approached outside the five-star Hotel Napoleon near the Arc de Triomphe late Monday by a man who asked for a cigarette.

The thief then grabbed the man’s arm and fled with the rare Richard Mille timepiece, a Tourbillon Diamond Twister estimated to cost some €770,000.

Mille timepieces, with their bulky cases that reveal the intricate inner mechanisms, are highly prized by aficionados — and instantly recognizable to thieves targeting wealthy tourists in the French capital.

The Parisien newspaper published a map Tuesday pinpointing some two dozen high-value watch nabbings in the “Golden Triangle” and other glitzy areas near the Champs-Elysees avenue so far this year.

It noted at least four other Richard Mille watch robberies, all valued at at least €100,000 ($109,000), among the 71 such robberies in Paris and nearby suburbs between January and September.

But the Japanese victim may be luckier than most — police sources say the assailant dropped a cellphone as he fled that has been handed over to the police division that investigates serious robberies and organized crime.

