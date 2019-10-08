The Oct. 1 start of a government program making preschool education free of charge has raised concerns about a possible increase in children waiting to be accepted into nurseries. | GETTY IMAGES

National / Politics

Free preschool education raises concerns over run on nurseries in Japan

JIJI

The Oct. 1 start of a government program making preschool education free of charge has raised concerns about a possible increase in children waiting to be accepted into nurseries.

The program covers children age 3 to 5 as well as those up to 2 years old from low-income families. It is “a centerpiece of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s policies,” a government source said.

The government needs to lessen the financial burden on people hoping to have children, Abe has said, brushing aside suggestions that the first priority should be to secure more day care workers.

Shigeki Matsuda, a Chukyo University professor and expert on family policies, said he thinks the program will have a major positive impact. It provides timely support to child-rearing households considering having more children, he said.

The number of children on day care waiting lists has been on a downward trend recently but remains high, standing at some 17,000 across the country as of April. It seems unlikely the government will achieve its goal of reducing the number to zero by the end of fiscal 2020.

A senior Cabinet Office official argued that there will be only a limited impact from the free preschool education program on demand for nursery services nationwide.

This is because the coverage of the program for children aged up to 2, who account for 90 percent of those on day care waiting lists, is limited to low-income households exempted from paying resident taxes, the official said.

But that view has drawn sharp criticism.

“This is an armchair plan. Administrative bodies have no sense of danger,” said the head of a social welfare corporation operating day care centers in the Tokyo area.

“It would be natural for parents to think, ‘Preschool education for children aged 3 to 5 is free, so why don’t we have our children enroll in schools earlier and save money?'” the social welfare corporation head said.

The launch of the free preschool education program is expected to make parents more aware of the quality of nursery services.

For example, fees for school meals had been folded into the nursery fees, but each day care center is starting to collect meal charges individually.

“Parents will become more aware of their monthly payments,” a nursery teacher said, anticipating that more schools will pay more attention to the quality of the food they provide.

Demand for day care on Sundays and for long services, exceeding 12 hours a day, for children aged up to 1 are also expected to increase.

A woman who heads a nursery school that can keep children from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. expressed concern over children’s mental and physical health.

“When the children go back home and take a bath, they won’t get to bed until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Is this really good for children?” she asked.

But she also pointed to an urgent need for support for double-income child-rearing households. She urged the government to take policies encouraging people to take years of child care leave.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is unlikely to attend Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony later this month.
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in won't attend Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony: sources
South Korea has told Japan that it may send Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon to attend Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony on Oct. 22, rather than President Moon Jae-in, according to diplomatic sour...
A manhole cover featuring Hiyoko-chan, the mascot of Chicken Ramen brand instant noodles, is seen in front of the Cupnoodles Museum Osaka Ikeda, in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture.
At the birthplace of instant noodles, Chicken Ramen mascot Hiyoko-chan is immortalized on manhole...
The city of Ikeda in Osaka Prefecture, known as the birthplace of instant noodles, has started using manhole covers featuring Hiyoko-chan, the mascot of Chicken Ramen brand instant noodles, in fron...
Locations on the tour route for a trial sightseeing tour to Etorofu and Kunashiri include this volcano.
Japan to conduct trial tour to Russian-held isles from Wednesday
A trial sightseeing tour to two of four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido at the center of a decadeslong territorial row between the two countries will take place between Wednesday and Oct. 16, the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Oct. 1 start of a government program making preschool education free of charge has raised concerns about a possible increase in children waiting to be accepted into nurseries. | GETTY IMAGES

, , , ,