Controversial art exhibition featuring 'comfort woman' statue set to reopen in Nagoya

An art exhibition featuring a statue symbolizing “comfort women” that sparked controversy was set to reopen Tuesday afternoon in Nagoya, after it was shut down for two months, Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura said.

The statue, sculpted by a South Korean husband-and-wife team, and other works for the exhibition titled “After ‘Freedom of Expression?’ ” that had been on display before the shutdown will continue to be shown until the art festival ends on Oct. 14.

The exhibition at the Aichi Triennale 2019 was canceled three days after its Aug. 1 opening, with organizers citing security reasons after receiving numerous complaints and threats.

It showcased art works previously not shown due to what critics call censorship, including a piece on Japan’s imperial system, besides the statue symbolizing women.

The term “comfort woman” is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

Critics and many artists have argued that the shutdown was an act of censorship, rather than one of safety.

The resumption sometime between Sunday and Tuesday was decided late last month, after the executive committee of the exhibition agreed on four conditions that Omura, who serves as head of the steering committee of the art festival, presented as necessary for reopening.

The conditions included cooperating with security measures and implementing an advanced reservation system using numbered tickets.

“In a perfect way, we will aim for the completion of one of Japan’s biggest art festivals,” Omura said at a hastily convened news conference on Monday night at the Aichi Prefectural Government building.