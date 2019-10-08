World / Crime & Legal

Three kids, two adults found shot dead in Massachusetts condo

AP

ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS – Two adults and three children were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Massachusetts home Monday, authorities said.

The five family members were found in an Abington condominium complex at about 7:30 a.m. by a relative who showed up to take the children to school, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.

“It’s a crime, a crime occurred in that building. Three little children are gone forever,” said Cruz, who also noted it appears they died of gunshot wounds.

He said there is no threat to the public but would not elaborate further on what happened, saying it’s still under investigation.

The children were a boy and a girl who were 9-year-old twins and an 11-year-old girl. The woman was 40 and the man was 43. Cruz did not release their names and said there were no other people in the condo unit.

Abington police Chief David Majenski said there was no history of domestic issues with the family.

The children attended Abington Public Schools, Superintendent Peter Schafer said in a message to parents that was shared with the media.

He called the deaths an “unexpected and unexplainably tragic loss.”

“Their presence touched so many lives and there are no words to express the sadness we feel,” he said of the family.

Counselors have been made available to students, he said.

Abington, a town of about 16,000 people, is about 20 miles (30 km) south of Boston.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump speaks during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington Friday. On Monday, Judge Victor Marrero rejected Trump's challenge to the release of his tax returns for a New York state criminal probe. The returns had been sought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. His office is investigating the Trump Organization's involvement in buying the silence of two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.
Federal judge rejects Trump challenge to release of his tax returns to NY prosecutors but appeals...
A federal judge Monday emphatically rejected President Donald Trump's challenge to the release of his tax returns to New York prosecutors, saying the president's broad claim of immunity from all...
Image Not Available
Democrats issue subpoenas to Mark Esper, White House budget chief in impeachment probe
House Democrats leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine issued subpoenas Monday to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and acting White House budget director Russe...
Crowds line up outside the Supreme Court as it resumes oral arguments at the start of its new term in Washington Monday.
Supreme Court's election-year term opens with insanity case
The Supreme Court began its election-year term Monday by wrestling over whether states must allow criminal defendants to plead insanity. The one minor surprise when the justices took the bench j...

, , ,