Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks with an official during a visit to Beijing on Aug. 29. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte reveals new health problem

AFP-JIJI

MANILA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has disclosed that he suffers from an autoimmune disease that can potentially have serious complications, the latest condition for a leader whose health has been subject to speculation.

Duterte, 74, was the oldest person to be elected president of the country and questions about his health have swirled since taking office in 2016.

His occasional skipping of events and meetings, as well as him discussing his ailments, has only added to the speculation.

Duterte revealed the condition, myasthenia gravis, at an appearance before the Philippine community late Saturday during a visit to Russia.

“One of my eyes is smaller. It roams on its own,” he said, according to a transcript released Sunday by his office.

“That’s myasthenia gravis. It’s a nerve malfunction. I got it from my grandfather,” he added.

The condition causes muscle weakness, and can result in drooping of eyelids, blurred vision as well as weakness in one’s extremities, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

The condition can generally be managed with treatment, but up to 20 percent of people who have the disease experience at least one “crisis” that requires them to use a ventilator to help breathe, the NIH said.

Duterte gave no indication as to whether he has had any serious incidents as a result of the disease.

His administration gives out very little information about his health and consistently says the president is in good shape.

Duterte himself, however, has discussed his ailments in his frequent, rambling speeches. In October 2018 he told an audience how he was awaiting the results of a cancer screening.

His comments sparked immediate concern and speculation, but days later he said the tests had come back negative.

Duterte has also said previously that he suffers from daily migraines and ailments including Buerger’s disease, an illness that affects the veins and the arteries of the limbs, and is usually due to smoking.

He has cited his ill health as the reason for skipping events during summits abroad.

The president, known for his deadly crackdown on drugs, also revealed in 2016 that he used to take fentanyl, a powerful painkiller, because of a spinal injury from motorcycle accidents.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Protesters stand near burning tires in Hong Kong on Oct. 1.
Hong Kong Cabinet member floats internet curbs to contain unrest
Hong Kong's government may curb access to the internet in a bid to contain months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests, a Cabinet member said Monday after an emergency ban on demonstrator...
An image of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen behind two protesters attending a rally to oppose Washington's policies against North Korea near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Monday.
North Korea's top nuclear negotiator warns of 'terrible events' if talks with U.S. resume without...
North Korea's top negotiator in just-resumed nuclear talks with the United States warned Monday of "terrible events" unless the United States comes to the negotiating table well prepared. Kim My...
Riot police detain a protester during an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong on Sunday.
Hong Kong metro partially reopens as city struggles after violent weekend
Hong Kong struggled to recover Monday, with the metro only partially functioning and infrastructure extensively damaged, after scores of protesters were arrested in violent clashes overnight that d...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks with an official during a visit to Beijing on Aug. 29. | REUTERS

,