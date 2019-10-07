Refugees and migrants gather outside the Moria camp hotspot on the Greek island of Lesbos, to be transferred to the country's mainland on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Greece transfers 570 'vulnerable categories' from overcrowded Lesbos migrant camp

AP

ATHENS – Greek authorities were transferring around 570 migrants from an overcrowded camp on the island of Lesbos on Sunday, officials said.

A regularly scheduled ferry left Lesbos carrying the migrants, who used to live in the migrant camp of Moria.

Authorities say this is part of the plan to reduce overcrowding at the camp, where about 13,000 people live in a space designed for 3,000.

Migrants, most of them Afghans, have protested, sometimes violently, over the prevailing conditions, demanding their transfer out of Moria and a quick response to their asylum demands.

Authorities say the 570 are among what they term “vulnerable categories” — families, single women with children and unaccompanied minors.

The ferry will arrive at Piraeus, the main port in Athens, on Monday morning. The migrants will be moved to a camp near the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Separately, Greek authorities said a Syrian toddler drowned at a beach in southern Greece after the boy wandered away from his parents and exited a migrant camp.

The Ministry of Citizen Protection, which oversees Greek police, says that the boy was 2½ years old. The boy drowned Sunday afternoon after leaving the camp in the city of Andravida in the western Peloponnese region. An inquiry has been launched by Greek officials.

Germany’s top security official, meanwhile, said European Union nations need to work better together on the issue of migration or they risk facing a new flood of asylum-seekers that could rival that of 2015.

Following a trip last week to Turkey and Greece, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the Bild newspaper on Sunday that “we need to do more to help our European partners with the controls on the EU’s external borders.”

He said “if we don’t do that, we will experience a surge of refugees like 2015, perhaps even bigger.”

Germany alone took in 890,000 migrants in 2015.

The comments come ahead of meetings Tuesday with EU interior ministers on the issue.

Seehofer also tells the Welt newspaper that Europe needs to do more to help Turkey in dealing with millions of Syrian refugees.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden speaks during the SEIU Unions for All Summit in Los Angeles Friday.
Trump tweets rival Joe Biden should 'hang it up' but is told his attacks 'won't work'
U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrat Joe Biden on Sunday, strongly suggesting on Twitter that he and his family were corrupt and saying the former vice president should "hang it up." ...
Iraqi security forces chase anti-government protesters in Baghdad Sunday. The protests began with demands for jobs and an end to corruption, and now include calls for justice for those killed in the protests.
Iraq blames 'malicious' hands as death toll from unrest tops 100
Seven anti-government demonstrators were killed Sunday in ongoing protests in the capital Baghdad, the latest fatalities in six days of clashes that have left more than 100 dead and thousands wound...
Victim Botham Jean's neighbor, Joshua Brown, answers questions from Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Longwhile pointing to a map of the South Side Flats where he lives, while testifying during the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, in Dallas Sept. 24. Authorities say that Brown was killed in a shooting Friday.
Dallas police investigate death of key state's witness in ex-cop's murder trial
A man who was fatally shot has been identified as a key witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who killed her black neighbor, Dallas police said Sunday. Joshua Xavier Brown...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Refugees and migrants gather outside the Moria camp hotspot on the Greek island of Lesbos, to be transferred to the country's mainland on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI Refugees and migrants board a ferry on the island of Lesbos to be transferred to the Athens port of Piraeus on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,