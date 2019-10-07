Swedish climate activist and student Greta Thunberg smiles on stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec, Sept. 27. The teenager who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting American Indian reservations in the Dakotas to talk about oil pipelines. Thunberg is appearing at panel discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota Sunday and on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday. | PAUL CHIASSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS / VIA AP

Business

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg to visit Dakotas reservations to discuss oil pipeline situation

AP

PINE RIDGE, SOUTH DAKOTA – A 16-year-old climate activist who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting American Indian reservations in the Dakotas to talk about oil pipelines.

Greta Thunberg is appearing at panel discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota at 5 p.m. Sunday and on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.

The Lakota People’s Law Project says Thunberg is concerned about the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline through South Dakota, as well as plans to double oil flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.

Thunberg traveled to the United States in August on a sailboat to promote her climate change campaign.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Cheryl Juaire walks past a photo of her son, Corey Merrill, at her home in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Victims of opioid addiction weren't in the room when big decisions were hammered out in OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's proposal to settle claims over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis. Cheryl Juaire lost her 23-year-old son to a heroin overdose after he became addicted to prescription painkillers.
Victims, families gain key role in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case
Victims of opioid addiction weren't in the room when OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma persuaded half the state attorneys general to settle claims over the company's role in the nationwide overdose epi...
This Friday9 photo shows a copy of an FBI pamphlet and related emails. The FBI's outreach to American colleges and universities about the threat of economic espionage includes this pamphlet that warns specifically about efforts by China to steal academic research.
Amid Huawei warnings, FBI making quiet rounds as U.S. researchers seen serving on front line of b...
As the U.S. warned allies around the world that Chinese tech giant Huawei was a security threat, the FBI was making the same point quietly to a Midwestern university. In an email to the associat...
A "UAW On Strike" sign is seen during a rally outside the shuttered General Motors Lordstown Assembly plant during the United Auto Workers national strike in Lordstown, Ohio, Sept.20.
GM-UAW talks take turn for worse; settlement not near amid lack of product pledges for U.S. plants
Contract talks aimed at ending a 21-day strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors have taken a turn for the worse, hitting a big snag over product commitments for U.S. factories, a u...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Swedish climate activist and student Greta Thunberg smiles on stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec, Sept. 27. The teenager who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting American Indian reservations in the Dakotas to talk about oil pipelines. Thunberg is appearing at panel discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota Sunday and on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday. | PAUL CHIASSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS / VIA AP

, , , , , , ,