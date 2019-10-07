One of multiple shooting victims is loaded into a coroner's van following a shooting at Tequila KC Bar, Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas. | TAMMY LJUNGBLAD / THE KANSAS CITY STAR / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Police hunt for two men in Kansas City bar shooting fatal to four

AP

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – Two men opened fire inside a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday, killing four people and wounding five others in a shooting believed to have stemmed from an earlier dispute, police said.

Authorities were searching Sunday for the two gunmen, said Officer Thomas Tomasic, a police spokesman. He said the two men had apparently gotten into some sort of disagreement with people inside Tequila KC Bar, left, then returned with handguns.

“We think there was something that happened in the bar earlier probably,” Tomasic said. “Unfortunately, they left and decided to take it to another level, came back and started shooting.”

Around 40 people were inside the small bar when gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m., Tomasic said. The gunfire sent people running for the exits, with the injured leaving trails of blood as they fled. One of the injured was trying to get a ride to the hospital when ambulances arrived.

“It’s a pretty small bar, so if you have two guys come in and start shooting, people are just running, running anywhere they can,” Tomasic said.

All four men who were killed were Hispanic, but Tomasic said authorities do not believe the shooting was racially motivated. The shooting happened in a neighborhood with a large Hispanic population.

Tomasic cautioned that police were still investigating exactly what happened. He said they were reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses while looking for the gunmen.

“Obviously being a bar at 1:30, stories vary a lot,” he said.

Among the dead was one man in his late 50s, another in his mid-30s and two in their mid-20s, police said. Authorities did not immediately release their names.

However, Juan Ramirez, of Kansas City, Kansas, told The Kansas City Star that his 29-year-old nephew was among those killed. He said his nephew left behind a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody,” Ramirez said.

Bartender Jose Valdez told the newspaper that he had refused to serve one of the suspects on Saturday night because the man had previously caused problems at the bar. Valdez said the man threw a cup at him and left, but returned later with another man shortly before closing time.

The gunfire created smoke inside the business, Valdez said, and he thought the building was “going to cave in.”

“I don’t know what to make of it. A sad day for everybody who lost their lives and their families,” he said, choking up. “How can you go into a place full of people and just start shooting?”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Israeli archaeologist Dina Shalem walks among stone structures at the archaeological site of En Esur (Ein Asawir) where a 5000-year-old city was uncovered, near the Israeli town of Harish on Sunday. Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority said the excavations carried out over the course of two and a half years revealed a city among the biggest from its era in the region, including fortifications, a ritual temple and a cemetery.
Israeli archaeologists claim to discover 5,000-year-old 'cosmopolitan and planned city'
Israel's Antiquities Authority on Sunday said that researchers have discovered the remains of a large, 5,000-year-old city that sheds new light on experts' understanding of the period. Calling i...
In this image made from video provided by NASA, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan work outside the International Space Station Sunday. The astronauts kicked off the first of five spacewalks to replace old batteries at the International Space Station.
ISS astronauts replacing old batteries in first of five tricky spacewalks
Astronauts kicked off the first of five spacewalks to replace old batteries at the International Space Station on Sunday. Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan had to remove a pair of old batteries a...
Conservative activists gather to protest in Paris Sunday over a French bill that would give lesbian couples and single women access to in vitro fertilization and related procedures. Traditional Catholic groups and far-right activists organized Sunday's protest, arguing that it deprives children of the right to a father.
Tens of thousands protest French IVF law allowing single women and lesbians to get pregnant
Tens of thousands gathered in Paris on Sunday to protest the government's plan to let single women and lesbians become pregnant with fertility treatments, the country's first major social reform si...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

One of multiple shooting victims is loaded into a coroner's van following a shooting at Tequila KC Bar, Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas. | TAMMY LJUNGBLAD / THE KANSAS CITY STAR / VIA AP

, , , ,