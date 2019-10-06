A giant tortoise is seen in an enclosure in the park of former Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore located in the village of Ziniare, near Ouagadougou, on Sept. 21. In Nigeria, a tortoise kept at a palace by a traditional ruler, which was said to be nearly 350 years old, died recently, according to a palace spokesman. | AFP-JIJI

World

Nigerian royal palace says 'Africa's oldest' tortoise has died at 344 years old

AFP-JIJI

LAGOS – A tortoise whose royal owners claimed was 344 years old has died in the palace of the traditional ruler of Ogbomosho in southwest Nigeria, a spokesman said Saturday.

Although animal experts doubt the tortoise could have attained such an advanced age, its royal owners say Alagba, meaning Elder, had lived in the palace for centuries.

Alagba died after “a brief illness” on Thursday, Toyin Ajamu, the personal aide of King Jimoh Oyewunmi, said.

Describing the tortoise as the “oldest in Africa,” Ajamu said: “Alagba lived in the palace for centuries. The tortoise played host to many monarchs in Ogbomosho in the past.”

The tortoise was said to have been brought to the palace by the third traditional ruler of the town, Isan Okumoyede, hundreds of years ago.

“Often times, Kabiyesi (the king) shares great moments with Alagba. On a daily basis, Alagba had tourists visiting her from different parts of the world,” he added.

The king employed two palace workers to take care of the tortoise. Its remains will be preserved for posterity, Ajamu added.

But one expert expressed skepticism concerning the real age of the animal.

“I seriously doubt if Alagba was 344 years old before it died,” Yomi Agbato, a Lagos-based veterinary doctor, said.

“Usually, the average age of tortoises is around 100 years.”

According to Ajamu, the tortoise was said to have had “healing powers” as many people with spiritual problems who came into contact with the animal were cured.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Saudi Arabia to allow women to rent hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia has lifted some restrictions on women traveling in the ultraconservative Muslim kingdom, its tourism authority said Sunday, with new guidelines allowing women to rent hotel rooms witho...
Emilia Tembe, 7, plays with a toy bow and arrow made of sticks and leaves in the village of Ka’ a kyr, in Brazil’s Para state, on Sept. 2. 
Arrows and smartphones: The daily life of the Brazilian Amazon's Tembe tribe
They hunt with bows and arrows, fish for piranhas and gather wild plants while some watch soap operas on TV or browse the internet on phones inside thatch-roof huts. They paint their faces with ...
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at the SEIU Unions For All Summit on Friday in Los Angeles.
Elizabeth Warren campaign dismisses national organizing director for inappropriate behavior
Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign has dismissed its national organizing director following "multiple complaints" of inappropriate behavior. Spokeswoman Kristen Orthman says the campaign r...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A giant tortoise is seen in an enclosure in the park of former Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore located in the village of Ziniare, near Ouagadougou, on Sept. 21. In Nigeria, a tortoise kept at a palace by a traditional ruler, which was said to be nearly 350 years old, died recently, according to a palace spokesman. | AFP-JIJI

, ,