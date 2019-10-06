The week ahead for Oct. 7 to Oct. 13

Monday

Cabinet Office to release preliminary indexes of business conditions for August.

Leaders of political parties to have question-and-answer sessions in both houses of the Diet through Wednesday.

Prosecutors to make closing arguments at trial of man charged with abuse leading to the death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter in Tokyo. Yudai Funato has already admitted to assault and neglect that led to the death of the girl, Yua, last year. He told the Tokyo District Court that he could not control his emotions when he failed to discipline her. The high-profile case has prompted Japan to revise laws, banning parents and guardians from physically punishing children and strengthening the ability of child welfare centers to intervene in cases where abuse is suspected.

Tuesday

Japan and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to hold a two-day high-level meeting on smart cities in Yokohama.

Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments data for August. The impact of the U.S.-China trade war and China’s economic slowdown on Japan’s trade are in the spotlight.

Cabinet Office to release monthly economy watchers survey for September. In focus is whether the September data will continue to show improvement after the August data improved for the first time in four months, with consumers having made last-minute purchases of home appliances and other items before Japan’s consumption tax increased to 10 percent in October.

Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release household spending data for August.

Wednesday

Final stage of the Climax Series for Central and Pacific professional baseball leagues to begin at Tokyo Dome and MetLife Dome.

Thursday

Official campaign for Upper House by-election in Saitama Prefecture to kick off.

Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for August.

Bank of Japan to release corporate goods price index for September.

Japan to play against Mongolia in second round of FIFA 2022 World Cup Asian qualification at Saitama Stadium.

Friday

Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market marks first anniversary. One year has passed since the capital’s iconic wholesale fish market moved from Tsukiji to the Toyosu waterfront area in Koto Ward. Tsukiji closed after 83 years of operation. The opening of the Toyosu market was delayed by two years as additional work was undertaken to resolve concerns over contamination at the site.