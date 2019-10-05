Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

New Zealand bishop resigns after woman accuses him of unacceptable sexual behavior

Reuters

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – A Catholic bishop in New Zealand has resigned after a church body investigated a young woman’s sexual complaint against him, a top church official has said.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Charles Drennan of Palmerston North, Cardinal John Dew, the metropolitan archbishop of New Zealand, said in a statement.

“Bishop Drennan tendered his resignation to Pope Francis following an investigation into a complaint of unacceptable behaviour of a sexual nature,” added the statement, posted on the website of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

The New Zealand church’s independent investigation body, the National Office of Professional Standards (NOPS), carried out the investigation, it said.

“In the eyes of the Catholic Church, Bishop Drennan’s behavior was completely unacceptable, and it fully supports the young woman for coming forward to NOPS,” Dew added.

Catholic priests take a vow of celibacy, though the church has been embroiled in a sexual abuse crisis around the world.

Drennan, appointed in 2012 as the bishop of Palmerston North, was born in Christchurch in 1960 and ordained a priest in 1996, his biography on the diocese website shows.

In the statement, Dew said the woman, who wanted the details of her complaint kept private, was told of the resignation and church officials were in contact with her.

“The Catholic Church has no tolerance for any inappropriate behavior by any of its members,” the statement cited Dew as saying, adding that he urged anyone who experienced such behavior to notify the church, police or other authorities.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

In this image taken from video, British High Commissioner Laura Clarke wipes away a tear after hugging a Maori elder during a visit to the town of Gisborne, in New Zealand, on Wednesday. Clarke expressed "regret" that British explorers killed some of the first indigenous Maori they met 250 years ago. She met with Maori tribal leaders in the town as New Zealand marked the anniversary of Capt. James Cook and the crew of his ship Endeavour's arrival in 1769.
New Zealand marks Capt. Cook's 1769 arrival as prime minister urges 'more open' talk on history
As commemorations kicked off to mark the landing of the British explorer James Cook 250 years ago, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday called for her country to have a more op...
Pro-democracy demonstrators march in central Hong Kong on Saturday.
Hong Kong mask ban sparks new marches and shutdown of mass transit system
All subway and train services were suspended, lines formed at the cash machines of shuttered banks, and shops were closed as Hong Kong dusted itself off and then started marching again Saturday ...
Image Not Available
Hacking of New Zealand health firm may expose data on a million people
Nearly a million New Zealanders face the risk that their medical data has been accessed illegally on the website of Tu Ora Compass Health, the company said on Saturday. The website was hacked in...

, ,