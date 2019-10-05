National

LDP chapter led by ex-defense chief Inada got donations from firm with ties to man at heart of Kepco scandal

JIJI, Kyodo

A chapter of the ruling party headed by former Defense Minister Tomomi Inada received donations from a security company linked to an influential person at the center of a money scandal involving Kansai Electric Power Co., informed sources said.

The Liberal Democratic Party chapter received ¥360,000 from the company, which had Eiji Moriyama, the late former deputy mayor of the town of Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, as a board member, the sources said.

The town hosts Kepco’s Takahama nuclear power plant.

The LDP chapter received ¥120,000 every year between 2011 and 2013 from the security firm, according to its political funding reports.

The donations were not illegal and were properly reported, Inada, the LDP’s executive acting secretary-general, said on TV. Inada, whose constituency is in Fukui, said she did not know Moriyama personally.

Inada said she will decide whether to return the donations after investigating the matter.

The security company, based in Takahama, does work for the nuclear plant. Moriyama, who died in March at age 90, was a board member until May 2018, according to its corporate registration.

Kepco said 20 of its executives received money and goods worth ¥320 million from Moriyama. The executives include Chairman Makoto Yagi and President Shigeki Iwane.

Kepco’s internal probe has revealed the utility gave information to Moriyama about 83 of the 113 orders won by construction firm Yoshida Kaihatsu, which was linked to him.

Information on those projects that were related to the nuclear power business was provided to Moriyama from September 2014 to December 2017, the probe found.

The Kepco scandal has prompted other utilities to conduct inhouse probes to determine whether similar cases have occurred.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
JAXA and NASA agree to collaborate more on lunar exploration
The Japanese and U.S. space agencies have agreed to step up collaboration on advancing human activities on the moon as a way of realizing the eventual exploration of Mars. Hiroshi Yamakaw...
Standing outside the torched building, a man offers prayers for victims of the July 18 arson attack on Kyoto Animation's studio in the city's Fushimi Ward later in the month.
Toll from KyoAni studio arson attack rises to 36 after woman dies from her injuries
The death toll from July's arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio has risen to 36 after a woman being treated in hospital for severe burns died, police said Saturday. The woman in h...
Image Not Available
Japanese whaling ship returns home, almost meets quota in first season since resumption of commer...
A Japanese whaling ship has returned home to southwestern Honshu after almost meeting its annual quota, ending the operator's commercial whaling season. Operator Kyodo Senpaku Co. said its main ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tomomi Inada | ?¯

, , , ,