A seamstress works at the Shinola Watch factory in Detroit. | AFP-JIJI

Business

U.S. unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5% in September

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – America’s jobless rate tumbled in September to its lowest level in 50 years, according to government data released Friday, delighting the White House even though it may not assuage recession fears as President Donald Trump’s trade wars persist.

Meanwhile, with a strong dollar and slowing global economy, the U.S. trade deficit widened in August, as the trade conflicts ate into export growth.

Trump immediately cheered the good jobs data, claiming his economic record should shield him from efforts to impeach him, and shortly after said a trade deal with China was possible soon.

But there was less-than-stellar news as well: The pace of job creation was the slowest in four months and wages fell, while the manufacturing workforce also shrank for the second time this year.

Wall Street was reassured by the news, with the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average ending the day with a gain of 1.4 percent.

Unemployment fell two tenths of a point to 3.5 percent, matching the rate last recorded in December 1969, and well below what analysts had forecast, according to the Labor Department.

Employers added a total of 136,000 net new positions, which was below expectations, with notable slowdowns in education, government, finance and business services.

The August job gain was revised up sharply to 168,000, nearly 40,000 more than originally reported.

But signs of the slowdown were unambiguous: At 157,000, the average for the last three months is now well below the 223,000 a month recorded during 2018.

“Breaking News: Unemployment Rate, at 3.5 percent, drops to a 50 YEAR LOW. Wow America, lets impeach your President (even though he did nothing wrong!),” Trump tweeted.

The hotly anticipated jobs report also landed amid a raft of worrisome economic data showing Trump’s trade wars have put a dent in the business environment and suggesting hiring should slow in the coming months.

But Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said Friday that although the economy “faces some risks, overall it is… in a good place.”

The Fed’s job “is to keep it there as long as possible,” he said.

Average hourly wages fell by a penny to $28.09 last month, well below economists’ expectations, putting an end to a year-long string of steady gains and limiting consumers’ spending power in the coming months.

Despite the slight drop in the month, Trump hailed the increase in wages over the past 12 months.

“Wages are up by almost 3 percent. That’s a fantastic increase for everybody out there working. We’re very happy about those numbers,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

But meanwhile the mining sector added no workers after three straight months of layoffs, and the auto sector shed workers for the fourth month in a row.

“Job growth is set to slow much further,” Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a note to clients.

“This is as good as it’s likely to get until the trade war is resolved.”

But given the dwindling supply of workers in the U.S. economy, some groups continue to benefit: Unemployment among Hispanics fell to its lowest level since records began in 1973.

And for workers without a high school diploma, the jobless rate fell to the lowest since records began in 1992.

The latest data did not reflect the nationwide strike launched last month by General Motors employees, who walked off the job the week after the survey for the September jobs report was conducted.

In a separate report also released Friday, the Commerce Department said the yawning U.S. trade deficit rose by nearly $1 billion in August as weakening foreign demand and the churning trade conflict ate into U.S. export growth.

However, Trump said there is a “very good chance” to reach a trade deal with China soon.

“Right now we’re in a very important stage in terms of possibly making a deal. If we make it, it will be the biggest trade deal ever made,” Trump said.

But the unexpected trade deficit increase could weigh on GDP calculations for the third quarter, with a global economic slowdown expected to weaken U.S. exports while the strong U.S. dollar has fueled imports.

As a result, the U.S. trade balance crept 1.6 percent higher to $54.9 billion for the month, surpassing economists’ expectations.

Imports increased 0.5 percent, while exports rose 0.2 percent, rising more slowly than in July.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar fades to around ¥106.70 in Tokyo ahead of U.S. data releases
The dollar fell to around ¥106.70 in Tokyo trading Friday, fluctuating in a narrow range for the entire day amid a wait-and-see mood. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.76-77,...
Image Not Available
Nikkei up slightly to 21,410 as investors await clues on U.S. economy
Stocks rose slightly in thin trading Friday as investors waited for the U.S. government's employment statistics. The 225-issue Nikkei average advanced 68.46 points, or 0.32 percent, to end at 21...
A palm oil plantation lies between burned and intact forest near Banjarmasin in Indonesia's South Kalimantan province on Sunday.
Burning issue: Indonesia fires put palm oil under scrutiny
A brutal Indonesian forest fire season that left Southeast Asia choking in smog has renewed scrutiny of major palm oil and paper companies, with activists accusing them of breaking promises to h...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A seamstress works at the Shinola Watch factory in Detroit. | AFP-JIJI

, ,