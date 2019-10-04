People suffering from dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, rest in a hospital in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday. A top Pakistani health official says authorities are battling one of the worst-ever dengue fever outbreaks across the country, including the capital, Islamabad, as hospitals continued to receive scores of patients, putting strain on the poor emergency services. | AP

Asia Pacific / Science & Health

Official says deadly dengue outbreak in Pakistan is among worst-ever

AP

ISLAMABAD – A top Pakistani health official says authorities are battling one of the worst-ever dengue fever outbreaks in the country, including the capital Islamabad, as hospitals continued to receive scores of patients, putting strain on emergency services.

Rana Mohammad Safdar, a top official at the National Institute of Health, said Thursday that about 20,000 dengue cases and 34 deaths have been confirmed in recent months.

He said in an effort to contain the spread of disease, authorities are doing anti-mosquito spraying in urban areas.

Dengue is found in tropical areas around the world and is spread by a type of mosquito that mainly lives in urban areas.

Pakistan’s government attributes the outbreak to prolonged monsoon rains, while the opposition has accused the government of not taking timely steps to prevent it.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Komodo dragons are seen on Rinca island, a part of the protected area of Indonesia's Komodo National Park, in 2010. Indonesia has scrapped plans to ban tourists from an island home to Komodo dragons and will instead limit visitor numbers and raise entry prices to create a "premium destination," officials said.
Ecotourism boom seen as threat to Indonesia's Komodo dragons
There's nothing cuddly about the 5,000 or so Komodo dragons that still roam the wild. They're aggressive, venomous predators that can reach 10 feet long and weigh more than 150 pounds. They've b...
Members of the North Korean delegation arrive at Arlanda airport north of Stockholm on Thursday. Working-level nuclear negotiations are expected to resume between the U.S. and North Korea.
Trump says North Korea talks are going ahead despite missile test
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday brushed off North Korea's test of a sea-launched ballistic missile, saying that planned nuclear talks with Pyongyang will go ahead. "They want to talk and...
A man walks past a television news screen showing file footage of a North Korean missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul Wednesday. North Korea fired two missiles into the sea Wednesday, a day after Washington and Pyongyang announced they would resume stalled nuclear talks later this week.
Pyongyang confirms test of new submarine-launched ballistic missile, says it did not threaten nei...
North Korea said on Thursday it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile the day before to contain external threats and bolster its defenses ahead of fresh nuclear ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People suffering from dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, rest in a hospital in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday. A top Pakistani health official says authorities are battling one of the worst-ever dengue fever outbreaks across the country, including the capital, Islamabad, as hospitals continued to receive scores of patients, putting strain on the poor emergency services. | AP

, , , ,