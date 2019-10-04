Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes his keynote speech during Facebook Inc.'s annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, in April. | REUTERS

Business / Tech

U.S., U.K. to ink deal to get data faster from tech firms in terrorist and child abuse cases

Reuters

WASHINGTON – The United States and United Kingdom plan to sign a special data agreement on Thursday that would fast track requests from law enforcement to technology companies for information about the communications of terrorists and child abusers, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The agreement will be announced publicly alongside an open letter to Facebook Inc. and its Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, calling on the company to suspend plans related to developing end-to-end encryption technology across its messaging services.

Child predators have used messaging applications, including Facebook’s Messenger and WhatsApp software, to exchange explicit images and videos. Law enforcement officials say the company’s plans regarding encryption would inhibit their ability to investigate these crimes.

In practice, the bilateral agreement would empower the U.K. government to directly request data from U.S. tech companies, which remotely store data relevant to their own ongoing criminal investigations, rather than asking for it via U.S. law enforcement officials.

The effort represents a two-pronged approach by the United States and its allies to pressure private technology companies while making information sharing about criminal investigations faster.

A representative for the U.S. Department of Justice declined comment.

The letter addressed to Zuckerberg and Facebook comes from top U.S. Attorney General William Barr, U.K. Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel and Australian Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton.

“Our understanding is that much of this activity, which is critical to protecting children and fighting terrorism, will no longer be possible if Facebook implements its proposals as planned,” the letter reads.

WhatsApp’s global head Will Cathcart wrote in a public internet forum news.ycombinator.com/item?id=21100588 on Saturday that the company “will always oppose government attempts to build backdoors because they would weaken the security of everyone who uses WhatsApp including governments themselves.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
EU warns Brexit Britain on pushing trade deals while still in the bloc
The European Union has warned London not to overdo its campaign to independently negotiate trade deals around the world while still being a member of the bloc, according to a letter to the British ...
Image Not Available
U.S. slaps China with additional duties on $4.4 billion in cabinets
The U.S. trade conflict with China may not have spared the kitchen sink, or even kitchen cabinets, as Washington on Thursday announced another round of steep tariffs. About $4.4 billion of woode...
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York Thursday.
Sharp drop in U.S. service sector activity amid trade wars raises concerns over overall economy, ...
Growth in the U.S. economy's vast services sector slowed sharply in September to its lowest point in three years, suggesting that the Trump administration's trade conflicts and rising uncertainty a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes his keynote speech during Facebook Inc.'s annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, in April. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , , , ,