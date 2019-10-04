Members of Nickelback pose on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Ottawa in 2012. Twitter has removed President Donald Trump's tweet of a Nickelback meme aimed at former Vice President Joe Biden because of a copyright complaint. The removed post, which featured the group's 2005 music video "Photograph," showed singer Chad Kroeger holding an edited photo of Biden, his son, Hunter, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man. | SEAN KILPATRICK / THE CANADIAN PRESS / VIA AP

World / Politics

Trump tweet of doctored Nickelback video aimed at Joe Biden removed

AP

NEW YORK – Twitter has removed a tweet from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden.

The post was removed because of a copyright complaint. It featured a doctored version of the band’s 2005 music video “Photograph,” showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.

Trump’s tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his telephone call with Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Biden and his son.

A Twitter spokeswoman said Thursday it responded “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment.

