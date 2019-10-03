Business

Japan to tighten foreign investment rules for national security

Kyodo

The government is set to tighten regulations on foreign investment in Japanese companies in areas sensitive to national security, including space development and nuclear energy, government sources said Thursday.

The government will revise the foreign exchange law to require foreign investors to seek prior approval before obtaining a 1 percent or higher stake in such a company, lowering the threshold from the current 10 percent, the sources said. It will submit a relevant bill to the Diet during its session starting Friday.

The stricter rules will also cover arms producers as well as the aeronautics industry, they said, while the government also plans to simplify procedures to encourage foreign investment in sectors not related to national security.

The move comes as the United States and European nations have enhanced investment controls amid growing concern about possible leaks of sensitive technology to countries such as China.

The government will also require foreign stakeholders to give prior notification before influencing management through measures such as dispatching board members and selling core businesses, the sources said. Violators will be ordered to sell their shareholdings.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Japan staff for Uber Technologies Inc.'s food delivery service Uber Eats hold a news conference Thursday in Tokyo, demanding to be treated as employees rather than independent contractors.
Uber Eats delivery staff in Japan form labor union
Japan staff of Uber Technologies Inc.'s food delivery service Uber Eats formed a labor union Thursday to negotiate contract terms and seek improved working conditions. Uber and ride-hail...
Over 400 Toshiba unit workers apply for early retirement
Toshiba Corp. said Thursday that one of its subsidiaries saw 414 employees apply for an early retirement plan, surpassing the 350 the company had estimated. Toshiba Electronic Devices &a...
Image Not Available
Dollar falls to around ¥107.20 in Tokyo trading
The dollar slipped to around ¥107.20 in Tokyo on Thursday amid lackluster trading for the majority of the day. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.22-23, down from ¥107.67...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An H-IIB rocket carrying the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's unmanned supply vessel Kounotori8 bound for the International Space Station is launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sept. 25. | KYODO

, , , , , ,