Reference

The week ahead for Aug. 5 to Aug. 11

Kyodo

Monday

  • Close of extraordinary Diet session that followed House of Councillors election on July 21.

Tuesday

  • Memorial ceremony for victims of 1945 atomic bombing to be held in Hiroshima. Annual event comes days after major nuclear arms control pact between United States and Russia expired. Mayor Kazumi Matsui is expected to step up pressure on Japanese government to join U.N. Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in peace declaration.
  • Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for June.
  • Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release household spending data for June.
  • Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by model for July.
  • Prestigious high school baseball summer national championship to begin at Koshien Stadium.

Wednesday

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who assumed post last month, will hold talks with Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Tokyo, during which U.S.-led coalition to ensure safe shipping passage through Strait of Hormuz likely to be one of major agenda items. Esper is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while in Japan.
  • SoftBank Group Corp. to release earnings for April-June quarter. Attention will be paid to performance of affiliated fund as telecommunication giant diversifies business.
  • Toshiba Corp., Japan Display Inc. to release earnings for April-June quarter.
  • Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions expressed by policymakers during July 29-30 decision-making meeting.

Thursday

  • Tokyo Olympics organizing committee to begin accepting online applications for tickets in second-round lottery. It decided to hold supplementary lottery to accommodate many applicants who missed out in first phase in May. Around 680,000 tickets will be provided for 20 of 33 sports to be staged during Summer Games.
  • Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for June.
  • Cabinet Office to release monthly “economy watchers” survey for July.

Friday

  • Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product data for April-June period. Focus will be whether Japan’s economy to grow for third consecutive quarter amid sluggish exports and consumer spending.
  • Memorial ceremony for victims of 1945 atomic bombing to be held in Nagasaki. Mayor Tomihisa Taue will deliver peace declaration.

Saturday

  • No major events.

Sunday

  • No major events.

LATEST REFERENCE STORIES

Image Not Available
The week ahead for July 29 to Aug. 4
Monday Bank of Japan to hold two-day monetary policy meeting. The focus is whether the central bank will change its policy at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Euro...
Image Not Available
The week ahead for July 22 to July 28
Monday Government to hold the first meeting to certify people who underwent forced sterilization under now-defunct 1948 eugenics law. Certified surviving victims will ...
Image Not Available
The week ahead for July 15 to July 21
Monday Marine Day, a national holiday. Tuesday Mizuho Financial Group Inc. to complete system integration work for its banki...