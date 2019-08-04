The week ahead for Aug. 5 to Aug. 11

Close of extraordinary Diet session that followed House of Councillors election on July 21.
Tuesday
Memorial ceremony for victims of 1945 atomic bombing to be held in Hiroshima. Annual event comes days after major nuclear arms control pact between United States and Russia expired. Mayor Kazumi Matsui is expected to step up pressure on Japanese government to join U.N. Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in peace declaration.
Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for June.
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release household spending data for June.
Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by model for July.
Prestigious high school baseball summer national championship to begin at Koshien Stadium.
Wednesday
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who assumed post last month, will hold talks with Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Tokyo, during which U.S.-led coalition to ensure safe shipping passage through Strait of Hormuz likely to be one of major agenda items. Esper is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while in Japan.
SoftBank Group Corp. to release earnings for April-June quarter. Attention will be paid to performance of affiliated fund as telecommunication giant diversifies business.
Toshiba Corp., Japan Display Inc. to release earnings for April-June quarter.
Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions expressed by policymakers during July 29-30 decision-making meeting.
Thursday
Tokyo Olympics organizing committee to begin accepting online applications for tickets in second-round lottery. It decided to hold supplementary lottery to accommodate many applicants who missed out in first phase in May. Around 680,000 tickets will be provided for 20 of 33 sports to be staged during Summer Games.
Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for June.
Cabinet Office to release monthly “economy watchers” survey for July.
Friday
Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product data for April-June period. Focus will be whether Japan’s economy to grow for third consecutive quarter amid sluggish exports and consumer spending.
Memorial ceremony for victims of 1945 atomic bombing to be held in Nagasaki. Mayor Tomihisa Taue will deliver peace declaration.